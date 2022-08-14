Employee updates at RCC

WENTWORTH — Rockingham Community College recently announced several position changes and new hires.
Terrica Williams has been named registrar/director of records. She reports to Dr. Bob Lowdermilk, vice president of Student Development. Williams previously worked as the assistant registrar/assistant director of records, then took a position as faculty in business administration. Williams earned her bachelor of science degree from UNC-Greensboro and her master of business administration degree from East Carolina University.
Victoria Ringeisen has been named to the full-time position of assistant registrar/assistant director of records. She now reports to Terrica Williams, registrar/director of records. Ringeisen previously served as a part-time credit evaluation specialist.
E.C. Stophel II accepted a full-time position of director of facilities. He reports to Dr. Tony Gunn, associate vice president for Facilities and External Affairs. Stophel is a graduate of RCC, where he earned a certificate in Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Basics, and a diploma in Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Technology.
Jennifer Altizer has been named assistant director of facilities. She now reports to E.C. Stophel II, director of facilities. She previously was a full-time member of the maintenance and grounds staff. Altizer holds an associate in applied science degree from RCC.
Brandon Arroyo shifted to a full-time position on the maintenance and grounds staff. He reports to E.C. Stophel II, director of facilities. He was previously a custodian.
Morgan Peterson joined RCC in the full-time position of instructional designer in the Center for Teaching and Learning. She reports to Gabe Rumley-Smith, center director. Peterson earned her bachelor of arts degree from Purdue University, and her master of arts degree from Ball State University.
Randy Hunt has been named the full-time director of the Small Business Center. He reports to Jennifer Lester, Business and Industry Liaison. Hunt earned his bachelor of arts degree from UNC-Wilmington.
Lainie Erwin accepted a full-time position as Humanities faculty. She reports to Donata Worrell, department chair of Humanities and Social Sciences. She holds a bachelor of science degree from University of Missouri and a master of arts degree from Western Michigan University.
Charles Keens has accepted a full-time faculty position in Physical Education/Health/Biology/Kinesiology. He reports to Dr. Lori French, department chair of Science. He holds an associate in science degree from RCC, a bachelor of science degree from UNCG, and a master of science degree from Liberty University.