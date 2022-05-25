EMS crews train for mass casualty scenarios with rigorous drills

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County’s 128 Emergency Service personnel on May 19 participated in a mass casualty training with medical field students at Rockingham Community College.

The training, called SMART Triage & Mass Casualty Training, was done in two shift crews. And medical helicopters from AirLife Virginia flew in to assist with the drill.

Training began at 9 a.m. with EMS Assistant Training Officer Brian Ward leading the crews in triage protocol. Participants were given a scenario in which they had to safely and efficiently manage a mass casualty situation and all of its details.

Trainees were given cards which described mock patients’ symptoms and made quick decisions about treatment.

Once the “patients” were separated into their proper triage station, crews directed each to the correct medical facility to ensure proper care.

Before the participants began the hands-on triage training, an AirLife Virginia helicopter and crew landed to present the crews with an award to show AirLife’s appreciation for the hard work the men and women do on the ground to keep Rockingham County healthy, the an EMS spokesman said in a news release.

AirLife Virginia also sponsored lunch for those in the training. In a Facebook post, AirLife Virginia praised their partnership with Rockingham County EMS saying: “We were honored to present our friends … a rotor blade plaque this morning.”

To ensure all Emergency Service personnel go through such training, crews were split so that A and C Shifts went through the first training. Shifts B and D crews will have a chance to go through the same training later this month.

