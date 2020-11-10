Environmental watchdogs ask federal courts to tighten coal pollution laws

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Environmental watchdog organizations are asking a federal court to tighten a rule the Trump administration loosened that allows coal plants to dump higher amounts of toxic pollution into lakes and rivers, including the Dan.

The Southern Environmental Law Center, representing groups from communities near and downstream of coal plants in the Carolinas, has filed a challenge in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit to the administration's rewrite of the Effluent Limitation Guidelines, or ELG Rule, for power plants that relaxed restrictions.

Among the conservation groups represented by the SELC in the action are: Good Stewards of Rockingham County, Winyah Rivers Alliance, Appalachian Voices and the Stokes County Branch of the NAACP.

“Our rivers have seen too much pollution, so we're suing in order to save the Dan and all those

who live downstream from polluters locally and nationwide,'' Dan Riverkeeper Steven Pulliam of Stoneville said in a news release.

"The SELC filed suit on behalf of

Good Stewards of Rockingham and others to challenge and stop these disastrous rollbacks that

will inevitably harm our environmental and human health. Enough is enough.”