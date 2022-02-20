Essay winner: RCC exceeds expectations quickly

WENTWORTH – Rockingham Community College students are challenged each year to write an essay about why RCC was their best choice, for a chance to win a monetary prize from the RCC Foundation.

Kylee Rieger, an English Language/Literature student from Greensboro, won the $500 first-place prize with her essay about how RCC exceeded her expectations in a short period of time.

Rieger said that when she enrolled in RCC, she could not have imagined the impact the college would have on her in just her first semester.

“I chose RCC because it had a beautiful campus and had classes that I knew I would be interested in taking,” she said, adding that in the first 10 weeks, she “formed amazing relationships not only with fellow students, but with faculty as well. In my short time at RCC, it has provided me with incredible education … and also offered me an outlet to create and do things that are important to me.”

She said RCC provides tools to succeed both academically and personally.