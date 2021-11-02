Feds to begin leasing process for wind farms off Wilmington

RALEIGH — The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Oct. 28 that it's going ahead with the lease of a nearly 200-square mile area off the North Carolina coast for offshore wind development.

On Nov. 1, the department will publish a notice in the Federal Register proposing the lease sale of a large portion of the Wilmington East Wind Energy Area, starting a 60-day public comment period that lasts until Jan. 3, 2022, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.

When completed, the Wilmington East area could generate more than 1.5 gigawatts of electricity, enough for more than 500,000 homes, according to the department. By comparison, Duke Energy’s natural gas-powered Sutton Plant near Wilmington has a capacity of 625 megawatts, less than half the offshore wind area’s potential.

President Joe Biden has set a national goal of 30 gigawatts of offshore wind built by 2030. Earlier this year, Gov. Roy Cooper announced state targets of 2.8 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030 and 8 gigawatts by 2040.