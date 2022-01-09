Final leg of Greensboro Urban Loop is taking shape

GREENSBORO — The last leg of the long-planned 49-mile beltway around the city is entering its final year of construction, state transportation officials say.

“They're doing final grading on the roadway itself right now,” said N.C. Department of Transportation spokesman Aaron Moody.

“In the next month or so people are going to start seeing concrete lanes being poured … from the U.S. 29 side and moving east to west,” Moody said last week.

Construction on the last section of the Greensboro Urban Loop — from Lawndale Drive to U.S. 29 — began in April 2018 and carries a $137.3 million price tag.

The part between Lawndale Drive and North Elm Street opened in December 2020, but the 3 miles connecting North Elm Street to U.S. 29 remain unfinished.

That portion is expected to open to motorists in spring 2023.

The six-lane highway is part of a 16.5-mile project — also known as Interstate 840 — which runs from U.S. 70 in the east to Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard in the west.

“We’re looking at roughly a 10-year project — in four sections — which is a good turnaround,” Moody said.