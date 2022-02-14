Former NC Chief Justice to be honored for lifetime of public service

Burley Mitchell, who served as Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court from 1995 to 1999, will be honored for a lifetime of public service on Feb. 24 at a dinner at the Angus Barn Pavilion in Raleigh. Proceeds from the event will go to support the Veterans Life Center (VLC) in Butner; Mitchell has served as chair of the VLC Advisory Board since 2012.

Popular Raleigh television news anchor David Crabtree will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the event.

A veteran of the United States Navy, Mitchell served as an Assistant Attorney General of North Carolina from 1969–1972 and as a District Attorney from 1972-1977. He was a judge of the North Carolina Court of Appeals from 1977 to 1979, when Gov. Jim Hunt appointed him to his cabinet as Secretary of Crime Control and Public Safety. Mitchell served as an Associate Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court from 1982 to 1994.

Following his term as Chief Justice, Mitchell joined the law firm of Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice. He has also served as a member of the Board of Trustees for North Carolina State University, and as a member of the University of North Carolina system board of governors, in addition to his work on behalf of the VLC.