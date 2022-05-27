Former Rockingham County School Board chairman charged with second-degree rape

EDEN — Rockingham County Sheriff's Office investigators charged a Baptist pastor who is a former Rockingham County School Board chairman with second-degree rape on Thursday, officials said in a Friday news release.
James Jeffery Eanes, 66, of 512 Carolyn Court North, was arrested and charged by RCSO Detective G. Staley as part of an ongoing investigation, officials said in the release.
The sheriff's office provided no details about the victim, the date on which the alleged crime took place or where it happened.
Eanes is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility in Wentworth on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on June 8, officials said.
In North Carolina, second-degree rape is a Class C felony, which is punishable by 44 to 182 months in prison.
Second-degree rape is defined by state law as having vaginal intercourse with a victim against her will and with the use of force. The charge is also applied in cases where the victim has a mental or physical disability.
Eanes resigned from the school board in March 2000, according to the Greensboro News & Record. He represented the county's District 6, which includes northwestern Eden, beginning in 1997, the newspaper reported.
The former minister of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Eden, Eanes told the board in 2000 that he resigned in order to devote more time to Unity Baptist Church, which he was developing at the time.
Another News & Record news article from 2004 highlighted Eanes with other Rockingham County pastors as they constructed a homeless shelter.
An Eden native, Eanes worked most recently as an auctioneer and owner of Jeff Eanes Auctions in Eden.
Eanes earned a master's degree in Christian Ministry from the Southern Baptist School of Biblical Studies in Jacksonville, Fla., in 1986, according to Eanes' online biography.
