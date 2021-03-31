Former Rockingham Elections Board chair calls county among most 'corrupt' in N.C.

WENTWORTH – Royce Richardson, who resigned as chairman of the Rockingham County Board of Elections last week, said Monday that the county is politically corrupt and that he left his post because he could not work effectively on a board crippled by staunch partisanship.
“I’m not a quitter, but I had to quit because I could not get anything done,” said Richardson of Madison, who has watched county politics from his vantage point as an elections board member since 2012.
A Democratic member of the five-member board, Richardson was tapped to serve as chairman by Gov. Roy Cooper two years ago. “I had hoped that after the elections, things would get better on the board, but they’ve just gotten worse,” Richardson said.
“Rockingham County is one of the most, if not the most politically corrupt county in North Carolina,” Richardson said during a phone interview. Problems throughout county government stem from partisanship that blocks diplomatic exchange of ideas and has resulted in drastic actions.
“Just look at our county school board,” Richardson said of the all-Republican board that in December voted 4-2 to oust 15-year superintendent Rodney Shotwell.
The majority of the board since last year had argued with Shotwell that funding equity training for teachers and staff was unnecessary, despite the fact that such standard professional diversity education is the norm for districts throughout the state. The board ultimately voted to return thousands of dollars in grant funds that would have paid for the training.
After filing suit against the school board, Shotwell is back at his desk as a District Superior Court Judge decides whether his termination was legal.
Already on the hook for some $300,000 to buy out Shotwell’s contract, which extends to June 2022, the county hired an interim superintendent for $14,000 last month. This means two superintendents are currently staffing the Eden RCS Central Office.
County officials, including Charlie Hall, chairman of the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners, Kevin Berger Jr., board vice-chair, and Mark Richardson, board member, did not return calls or email requests for comment.
The elections board will next prepare a list of potential candidates for Richardson’s vacated position and the governor will name a new chair. It is unclear how long this will take, and board members did not respond to requests for information.
Elections Board’s most recent conflict
One of the most recent conflicts within the county elections board arose in February over how to handle private grant funds earmarked as bonuses for early voting site poll workers.
Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the N.C. Board of Elections, obtained a corporate donation of $2 million from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, or CTCL, to be used as bonuses among the state’s 100 county elections boards.
Rockingham County’s portion of the money amounted to $8,078.28 and was to be used expressly for boosting the pay of some 141 early voting poll site workers. The grant would have meant $13.65 extra per day for one-stop poll workers, all of whom worked from one to 17 days during the height of the pandemic.
But when the matter came up for discussion during a Feb. 16 county elections board meeting, Bonnie Purgason and Toni Reece, the board’s two Republican members, argued it was inappropriate to award extra pay to elections workers while other county employees did without a financial boost.
Purgason and Reece, joined by board member Leanna Lawson, a Ruffin Democrat, voted 3-2 over Richardson and Nelson Cole, board secretary and a Democrat, to return the funds to the grantor, rather than award bonuses.
“Karen Brinson Bell went out and found this money for the one-stop workers, and I’m not concerned with other departments and whether their directors went out and tried to find millions of dollars for bonuses. I’m concerned about our elections workers,” Richardson said. “And that money would not have cost the taxpayers a thing.”
And such incentives are important to hard-working staffers, Richardson said. “We have a lot of really great elections workers who have been working with us for years, and I just hope they come back after this.”
Another major frustration for Richardson has been the board’s foot-dragging over hiring staff for the Board of Elections Office.
The office is currently run by only one person, Cathy Clark, a deputy director. Short-staffed for more than a year since the resignation of Tina Cardwell, former director, the office had hobbled along with a skeleton crew headed by Amy Simpson, former office senior deputy director.
But on Sept. 29, just over a month before the presidential election, the board voted 4-1 to fire Simpson of Reidsville. Purgason and Reece alleged Simpson had violated her duties by asking her private physician to post a sign in his office window. Richardson was the sole board member to vote against her termination.
Simpson carried with her the institutional knowledge of the office and had prepped the office for the November election. Her dismissal left the elections office with only Clark and a handful of temporary workers to ride out the election.
Shortly before the election, the board hired Jan Odell, a former elections office director, to come out of retirement and run the office from late October through the end of December. A new director has been hired by the board to begin work in mid-April, Richardson said.
In January, however, Simpson filed a federal lawsuit against the board, Purgason and Reece, alleging they violated her First Amendment rights and state law by firing her in September.
Simpson, who is seeking a jury trial, asks in the lawsuit for $100,000 in punitive damages, both from the board and from Reece and Purgason, $25,000 in compensatory wages for time she performed the duties of interim elections board director, reinstatement as senior deputy director, and further damages to be awarded at the discretion of a jury, including legal costs.
Board members Purgason, Reece and Lawson have not responded to multiple requests for comment.
Leaving the board is bittersweet for Richardson, he said.
“I enjoyed most of my years on the board serving Rockingham County, and it was an honor to serve as chairman at the pleasure of Gov. Cooper,” Richardson said.