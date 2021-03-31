Former Rockingham Elections Board chair calls county among most 'corrupt' in N.C.

WENTWORTH – Royce Richardson, who resigned as chairman of the Rockingham County Board of Elections last week, said Monday that the county is politically corrupt and that he left his post because he could not work effectively on a board crippled by staunch partisanship.

“I’m not a quitter, but I had to quit because I could not get anything done,” said Richardson of Madison, who has watched county politics from his vantage point as an elections board member since 2012.

A Democratic member of the five-member board, Richardson was tapped to serve as chairman by Gov. Roy Cooper two years ago. “I had hoped that after the elections, things would get better on the board, but they’ve just gotten worse,” Richardson said.

“Rockingham County is one of the most, if not the most politically corrupt county in North Carolina,” Richardson said during a phone interview. Problems throughout county government stem from partisanship that blocks diplomatic exchange of ideas and has resulted in drastic actions.

“Just look at our county school board,” Richardson said of the all-Republican board that in December voted 4-2 to oust 15-year superintendent Rodney Shotwell.