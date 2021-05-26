Former Southeast Guilford High School DC Maurice Torain named new head football coach at Morehead

Torain was a defensive coordinator for Bates at both Northeast Guilford and Southeast Guilford and as a former star player at Eastern Alamance, Torain is very familiar with the brand of hard-hitting football in the region and he’s ready to get to work.

“I spent the last three years working as a defensive coordinator for coach Bates. He’s a great coach and a great mentor and I really appreciate all he’s done for me. He really helped me prepare to be a head coach and I’m very grateful to be the new coach at Morehead,” said Torain.

Following his high school graduation in 2004, he studied Exercise Science & Sports Studies at Greensboro College where he also played football prior to entering the coaching ranks.

Torain said he plans to run a 4X4 defensive because that is the system he played in at Eastern, through college and what he has run for years as a coach career.

Offensively it’s going to depend on personnel evaluation and his new coaching staff before Torain sets a system in stone.

“I’m still in the process of panning that out, but I can tell you this, we are going to be physical and we are going to run the football. We are going to get the ball out into space and allow our guys to make plays. I can tell you that,” the coach said.