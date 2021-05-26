Former Southeast Guilford High School DC Maurice Torain named new head football coach at Morehead

EDEN – Morehead High School Principal Dr. Ryan Moody announced Tuesday afternoon via social media the Panthers have hired a new head football coach.
Former Southeast Guilford defensive coordinator Maurice Torain will take over as the new Morehead head football coach.
“The biggest part of why I want to coach here is the community support. They really love their football down there in Eden, North Carolina. I’m from a small town myself and I understand what that means and how important football is to the community and that’s what made me want to be the head football coach down there,” Torain said.
Torain steps into the role of former head coach Lin Stadler who was fired in late April after closing out the season with a 1-6 record.
Stadler took over a team in rebuilding mode in 2016 and initially struggled, but things turned around in 2018 as the Panthers finished out at 6-6, earning a playoff bid. But things took a downward turn in the following two seasons and the Morehead administration and athletic department decided to go in a new direction.
Torain has familiar ties not only in the Mid-State 3A Conference, but also as a former assistant to Earl Bates, who coached the Panthers from 2011 to 2015 season when Morehead closed out with a 10-4 record and made it to the third round of the 3A NCHSAA state playoffs.
Torain was a defensive coordinator for Bates at both Northeast Guilford and Southeast Guilford and as a former star player at Eastern Alamance, Torain is very familiar with the brand of hard-hitting football in the region and he’s ready to get to work.
“I spent the last three years working as a defensive coordinator for coach Bates. He’s a great coach and a great mentor and I really appreciate all he’s done for me. He really helped me prepare to be a head coach and I’m very grateful to be the new coach at Morehead,” said Torain.
Following his high school graduation in 2004, he studied Exercise Science & Sports Studies at Greensboro College where he also played football prior to entering the coaching ranks.
Torain said he plans to run a 4X4 defensive because that is the system he played in at Eastern, through college and what he has run for years as a coach career.
Offensively it’s going to depend on personnel evaluation and his new coaching staff before Torain sets a system in stone.
“I’m still in the process of panning that out, but I can tell you this, we are going to be physical and we are going to run the football. We are going to get the ball out into space and allow our guys to make plays. I can tell you that,” the coach said.
Torain takes over as the Panthers join a new conference featuring McMichael, North Forsyth, Reidsville, T.W. Andrews, Walkertown and West Stokes. These matchups should level the playing as compared to the old Mid-State 3A Conference which featured perennial title contending teams like Eastern Alamance, Western Alamance and Northern Guilford, so the table could be set for a turnaround.