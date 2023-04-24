LISA O’DONNELL

Winston-Salem Journal

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and three members of his team abruptly left a meeting with school leaders on Tuesday after a school board member criticized school resource officers.

The hasty exit came at the end of a wide-ranging 90-minute meeting between school board members and law enforcement agencies on such things as community violence and improving communication. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office provides most schools in the district with SROs, whose job involves keeping campuses safe.

With just a few minutes left before the meeting was scheduled to end, board member Sabrina Coone told Kimbrough that she took issue with his earlier statement that the sheriff’s office and school district need to work as partners.

“I am watching our SROs do nothing, and I’ve seen it in multiple schools,” said Coone, who is in her first term on the school board.

Coone’s comments come days after a video began circulating online of an SRO at Walkertown High School throwing a girl against the wall after breaking up a fight.

Superintendent Tricia McManus said in a statement that the school system’s priority is making sure that the student is OK.

“I trust the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office will investigate this matter and handle it appropriately. Our intent in having SROs in our schools is to keep students safe and build trusting relationships, but this type of interaction with an officer does not build trust and certainly doesn’t help our students to view these officers as allies,” she said.

Asked about the video by board member Trevonia Brown-Gaither, Kimbrough told her that she hadn’t seen the body cam video or audio from the SRO.

“You would be horrified. You’d be disappointed in what you heard,” he said.

Kimbrough added that he brought the footage with him but decided against showing it.

“You’re seeing a snap of a picture in time,” Kimbrough said. “If I played you the audio, you wouldn’t even be asking that.”

North Carolina General Statute precludes the sheriff’s office from releasing the footage, said Christina Howell, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Video can only be released by order of a judge.

Kimbrough said his SROs have dealt with 728 documented assaults in local schools through April 14. Asked about de-escalating conflicts before they turn into full-bore fights, Kimbrough said that by the time SROs arrive, de-escalation is no longer effective.

Yelling at kids to stop fighting doesn’t work, he said. Instead, SROs have to actively break up fights.

“What I’m seeing from the school is we have to have a partnership, a unified stance,” Kimbrough said.

Coone countered that she has seen cases of SROs not trying to build relationships with students.

She said she believes in having SROs, “but when I walk into schools, and I have walked into numerous schools, and I see SROs leaned up against the wall scrolling their phone while there are students walking the hall, and they are not making connections, that is not a partnership. That is a problem.”

She pointed to specific incidents at North Forsyth High School and Flat Rock Middle School where she said SROs were not engaging with students.

Coone also criticized some SROs for treating students as criminals or potential criminals.

“They should be looking at them as students who need a resource,” she said.

Kimbrough responded that he took issue with several of Coone’s comments, particularly her comment that his staff sees children as criminals.

“What you might know, by looking at the obvious, is I’m a Black man who has had several Black kids go through Forsyth County school system. The last thing I would ever do is create a prison pipeline,” he said.

Kimbrough called her comments “rude and disrespectful” and cut her off when she tried to intervene, saying he was still talking.

“For you to try to criticize my SROs, saying you see this SRO do that, I could come back to you and say the same thing, that all schools are not equal, all your teachers, all your your staff is not the same. I could ask you where is your direct leadership in the hallways prior to it happening. I didn’t come here to criticize,” he said. “For you to throw that rock, my time is expired being here.”

With that statement, Kimbrough and three staff members who accompanied him to the meeting walked out.

The meeting wrapped up quickly afterward.

With six new members on the school board, the school district has had a series of workshops on various topics, such as budgeting, to help new members get acquainted with the district.

The school board had met for two hours with its own safety team prior to meeting with the sheriff’s office, Kernersville Police and Winston-Salem Police.

The school board was set to discuss potential next steps with its safety plan and hear closing remarks from McManus, but that portion of the meeting was scrapped after the back-and-forth between Coone and Kimbrough.

Coone said afterward that the partnership with SROs is important and that she did not mean to offend Kimbrough.

“To be a partnership, we need them to take accountability for the behaviors of their SROs and when their SROs’ behaviors aren’t up to what we would see as a good working partnership, let’s take accountability for that. Let’s talk about that,” she said.