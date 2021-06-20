Fourth body located in deadly tubing accident on the Dan River, Rockingham County authorities say

Dan Riverkeeper Steven Pulliam of Stoneville said that the dam’s drop-off causes a strong current at its base. “It would be almost impossible for a tube/raft to go over it without flipping,’’ Pulliam said last week.

Such low-head dams, often called "drowning machines'' by boating experts, are notorious for trapping people in the powerful current that churns at their base.

Rescue teams and regional river guides theorize that when the tubers went over the dam, they were pulled under water by the hydraulic force of the base water and drowned.

Brooks said there is a sign for boaters and tubers approaching the dam that mentions the availability of a portage to exit the river before the dam. This allows people to walk around the dam’s powerful currents.

Cates said last week that the four survivors were discovered near the dam, clinging to the tubes in the water and had been there for many hours. They were tired, very fatigued and had been “subjected to the elements for 19 hours,’’ he said.

None were wearing life jackets at the time they were rescued and it was unclear if anyone in the group was, Cates said. The four were treated at a local hospital on Thursday for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.