Fulbright winner Pryor: A Teacher's Trek to Taipei

While the wrestling program was rewarding, campus life at Campbell fell short. Pryor wanted more academic rigor and a school with more diverse faces, he said.

“The first time I considered quitting wrestling, I saw it as quitting, not giving up. Not running away from dedication and the grind it takes, but realizing there were other things I might want to take up my time,’’ he said.

Leaving Campbell meant a gamble on getting into Carolina a second time, but Pryor landed his admission packet.

A bit lonely at first, Pryor ultimately built great friendships at UNC and learned in-depth about diversity as a student orientation counselor. Indeed, training for the job would further give Pryor a chance to reflect on his place in the world.

He found acceptance and a vibrant new group of friends through the role. “That community had everything that I probably lacked and probably wanted,’’ Pryor said. “And it was the most diverse group I’ve ever been a part of. You are around people who want to get to know you. I started having more deep dives into issues like diversity, equity, and inclusion … into my own values, my own background. It was heavy introspective work with a group of people from all kinds of backgrounds ... "