Fulbright winner Pryor: A Teacher's Trek to Taipei

EDEN — His instinct to value equality was evident when 5-year-old William Pryor pulled his mother toward a book he treasured before he could even read.
“After William’s first day of kindergarten, he declared emphatically, ‘Mom, I did not learn to read yet!’ So, it was no surprise to me that he was very eager to go to the school’s annual book fair,’’ said Kim Pryor of Eden, William’s mom.
“William grabbed my hand and pulled me using all of his strength, saying, ‘Mom, Mom, you have got to see my favorite book!’ I did not expect his favorite would be “My Brother Martin’’ — a story about Martin Luther King Jr., as a child. I expected a book about sports, nature or animals.’’
They purchased the children’s biography of the famed civil rights leader and “read it over and over and over,’’ she said. “William’s concern for the well-being of all children was revealed to me, and I believe that he was chosen on that day to pursue a life of improving the lives of others.’’
And that’s exactly what the former star wrestler, adventurer and teacher has been doing, and with vigor during college and the few years since.
Pryor, 23, is defined by his curiosity. He was the youngster who made friends with adults and asked them scores of questions about his world.
Intrigued by the details that shape people’s lives, Pryor often answers the call of his curiosity by weaving through unfamiliar streets — even in unfamiliar lands. “I can’t sit. When I go somewhere new, I have to explore. And most of the time that’s on my skateboard,’’ Pryor said.
“You can carve and drift the wheels and mimic surfing on the water. It’s a little bit easier to get around. I like to find those beautiful hidden spots in a city … to have random conversations with people I meet, to be spontaneous.’’
Soon he’ll be packing his curiosity and his skateboard for a flight to Taipei in July to begin teaching English in Taiwan’s capital as a Fulbright Scholar.
Widely recognized as one of the most prestigious scholarships in the world, the Fulbright program provides grants for students and promotes intercultural relations and diplomacy between the U.S. and other nations.
Winning such a coveted scholarship has been exhilarating for Pryor, he said, describing how he “Facetimed” his mom and dad, Leonard Pryor, with the news on the morning of April 26. “They were screaming, and I was just laughing at them!’’
The Fulbright means Pryor, an Honors Laureate Graduate at UNC-Chapel Hill who majored in geography and minored in education, will travel in July to Taipei, to connect with Taiwanese culture and teach youngsters there.
“I was really interested because (the Fulbright teaching program in Taipei) had a lot of project-based learning … experiential learning. This is the type of teaching I want to be doing,’’ Pryor said. “My preference is to teach in a high-needs elementary school that may have kids of lower class status,’’ he said, explaining he places high value in investing time where need is greatest.
Pryor’s wish to mentor to the underserved is no surprise to his current boss, Sharifa Blackwell, principal of the St. Louis Language Immersion School in St. Louis, Missouri. William is in his second year of teaching at the public charter school and is beloved by his second graders, Blackwell said.
"He is the most committed teacher. He shows up in ways for his students that I’ve never seen before in other teachers,’’ Blackwell said, noting Pryor meets with students before and after school and tutors kids who need a boost. “He’s always looking to improve his practice as a teacher ... to make sure students get everything that they need.’’
Giving his students a place to express their feelings is a priority for Pryor, too, Blackwell said.
“He has created such a welcoming environment, and he holds community circles and allows students to share how they feel and the space to speak about how they are doing,’’ Blackwell said. “He’s one of those teachers who is gifted. William knows kids, loves kids and thrives in his classroom. ‘’
The path that led to Taipei
While at Morehead High School, Pryor found an identity as a wrestler.
“My first experience wrestling was in eighth grade," he said. “Wrestling is such a huge thing in the Eden community. And I grew up always knowing what wrestling at Morehead meant.’’
Despite batting academies and lessons as a lad, Pryor never got into the swing of baseball, he said, and chuckled.
But “as a freshman at Morehead, I was lucky enough to be in a low weight class at 106 pounds,’’ Pryor said in a recent phone interview from Missouri. “Our team didn’t have anyone that weight class, so I got to get right in the starting lineup and ingrained in the Morehead tradition and wrestling family.’’
Time on the mat brought courage and buoyed his self-esteem, Pryor said. “It felt on top of the world … always having been the small kid, and to have success … it built a ton of confidence in me.’’
When senior year came, Pryor had a tough decision. He’d always wanted to go to UNC-CH, but the path to Campbell University meant a chance to participate in a Division 1 college wrestling program. Add to that, Campbell was home to celebrated coach Cary Kolat, a mentor Pryor considered too good to pass up. “I was the only student in my graduating class to go into a Division 1 program. I couldn’t walk away from that opportunity. I didn’t want to have regrets.’’
While the wrestling program was rewarding, campus life at Campbell fell short. Pryor wanted more academic rigor and a school with more diverse faces, he said.
“The first time I considered quitting wrestling, I saw it as quitting, not giving up. Not running away from dedication and the grind it takes, but realizing there were other things I might want to take up my time,’’ he said.
Leaving Campbell meant a gamble on getting into Carolina a second time, but Pryor landed his admission packet.
A bit lonely at first, Pryor ultimately built great friendships at UNC and learned in-depth about diversity as a student orientation counselor. Indeed, training for the job would further give Pryor a chance to reflect on his place in the world.
He found acceptance and a vibrant new group of friends through the role. “That community had everything that I probably lacked and probably wanted,’’ Pryor said. “And it was the most diverse group I’ve ever been a part of. You are around people who want to get to know you. I started having more deep dives into issues like diversity, equity, and inclusion … into my own values, my own background. It was heavy introspective work with a group of people from all kinds of backgrounds ... "
As a counselor, he imagined new students would be searching for “that sense of belonging.’’ It would be his job to “really understand how we could be a resource to someone who is wondering where they fit on this campus." A big campus, “can be very intimidating to a first generation student,’’ Pryor said. “It helped me take a critical look at myself.’’
The Orientation Leaders program “was such a good balance of having a good community of developing critical consciousness and what my role in that space could be,’’ Pryor said. “After that, I don’t think I was ever lonely again.’’
Cape Town and Teach for America
In fall 2018, Pryor travelled to Cape Town, South Africa, through the UNC Honors Study Abroad Program. He calls his time in the country — where apartheid ended just 30 years ago — some of the most important of his life.
Upon graduating from UNC in 2019, Pryor was named a corps member of the Teach For America program, a nonprofit that places future teachers and trains them to foster educational equity and excellence.
TFA took Pryor to Atlanta where he taught English as a second language and math to elementary schoolers and met teachers from St. Louis who would become role models.
Next, he enrolled in University of Missouri at St. Louis where he recently earned his master’s degree in education and found a rewarding job with St. Louis Language Immersion School, or SLLIS.
“TFA gave me the opportunity to continue this intensive introspection, to train hard for a month and a half to better know ourselves, to support parents and students,’’ Pryor said. “TFA taught me a lot of social understanding, political understanding, community and race relations.’’
The mama who read him 500 books and a grandmother’s sunroom table
Thinking back to his earliest experiences with learning, Pryor recalls regular trips to the Eden Public Library with his mom in his preschool years. “I went down every aisle, and I could pick out as many books as I wanted.’’
In kindergarten, Pryor and his classmates were challenged to read as many books as they could each month with the help of parents. “William said, ‘Let’s read 500,’ " his mother said with a laugh. “And we did.’’
Pryor also recalls sitting at the sunroom table in the house of his late grandmother Glenda Angel, finishing homework while she tutored her math students.
“I always knew her as a teacher,’’ he said of Angel, a longtime McMichael High School math instructor. “It sounds unheard of now, to have a teacher passionate enough to want to tutor outside of school. Now, being a teacher myself, I recognize that was her selflessness. I was a student at that table a lot. Now I tutor students after school. I might not have done that unless I knew from her it was the right thing to do.’’