North Carolina farmers will have access to nearly $825,000 in funding for planting crops aimed at improving soil health and protecting 25,000 acres of soybean and corn fields from erosion during extreme weather events.

The grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation will be distributed through the North Carolina Soybean Producers Association.

The funding will support farmers who plant and maintain “cover” crops and take other steps to make their fields more resilient in the face of weather conditions tied to climate change.

Cover crops, including rye and oats, are used for “scavenging unused fertilizer and releasing nutrients back into the soil for the next crop to use,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture says in an explanation of the practice.

The repurposed crops also prevent soil from washing away in heavy rain events, which are expected to increase in number and intensity as heat-trapping pollution continues to drive up temperatures, causing the atmosphere to absorb more moisture.

Robeson County farmer Adrian Locklear — who planted soybeans into a crop mix of rye, vetch, radish and rapeseed this year — is already sold on the process.

“The cover crop helps to suppress weeds, improve soil structure and conserve soil moisture ahead of hot summer days,” Locklear said. “Use of a cover crop improves my soil health and farm profitability.”

Farmers for Soil Health, created in 2022 by the United Soybean Board, National Pork Board and National Corn Growers Association, will assist North Carolina farmers in incorporating cover crops. A portion of the funding also will be used to create a position through the N.C. State Extension service to support farmers who take part in the program.

Farmers will be paid by the acre for existing and new cover crops.

“The Extension program (also) will develop diverse and dynamic educational content centered around cover crops and other climate smart agricultural practices while providing direct technical assistance to farmers,” the Soybean Producers Association said in its announcement of the grant.

Agriculture is North Carolina’s largest industry. Sales of crops grown on 4.4 million acres of farmland in the state topped $3.4 billion in 2020, according to the Office of State Budget and Management.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.

336-727-7204