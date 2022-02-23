Girl Scouts offer an array of summer camp options to Piedmont campers

Girl Scouts and the outdoors have gone hand in hand since Juliette Gordon Low established the organization in 1912.

At Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, GSCP2P, registration has opened for 2022 summer camp sessions and early bird pricing on programs runs through Feb. 28, the organization announced in a recent press release.

Through the care and support of Girl Scouts staff, campers are guided through programs that encourage them to experience new things that develop life skills, such as teamwork, conflict resolution and problem-solving, the release said.

Summer camp opportunities are open to all girls in grades 1-12, and campers are not required to be current scouts to attend.

The GSCP2P offers day camps, week-long and half-week resident camps, horse camps and leadership programs. The full camp brochure can be found at https://www.girlscoutsp2p.org/en/camp/summer-camp-opportunities.html.

Girls who register by Feb. 28 will receive a $50 early bird discount on any full week resident camp or CIT I program. Additional financial assistance for camp is also available to families.

Girl Scout camp programs are located at Camp Ginger Cascades in Lenoir,