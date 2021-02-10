Glinda Cox's tenacious plan to restore Grogan's Tourist Court to former glory

MADISON — Watching Glinda Cox pull 40-year-old debris from a motel ceiling, you’d never guess she grew up with legs in braces and blind in one eye.
Her tenacity defines her.
Cox, 51, is the petite Saxapahaw native who in May bought a motel here that’s been asleep for 40 years.
Grogan’s Tourist Court, built in 1931, was for decades a beauty mark for the small town, with its tidy stone and stucco units facing the Dan River at the foot of the bridge that leads into Madison.
In its heyday, the motel, which provided a garage beside every unit and a bright metal lawn chair out front, attracted honeymooners from parts all around, as well as families and business clients.
With a penchant for all things vintage, Cox spotted the motel last year while shopping for a space to teach conceal carry lessons, one of her many varied talents.
“I stumbled upon this beautiful … abandoned motel and fell in love with it,’’ she said. “It took me three months to convince the owner to sell it to me. He finally agreed (in) May … just as Covid was making funding for new business impossible.’’
But Cox, who works fulltime as a software engineer for Old Dominion Freightlines, was determined.
“I tried gofundme, raffles, lenders, grants, however all avenues were exhausted due to Covid,’’ she said. “With the help of a dear friend, we are doing all the work by ourselves in the evenings after our full-time jobs,’’ she said.
Her friend Scott Pratt can be found hoisting glass tile, clearing debris, redoing floors and the like, most afternoons and evenings at the motel.
“We’re over at the motel at around 4 most days,’’ said Cox who toils late most evenings past dark.
And if she doesn't know how to do something, "I just Youtube it,'' she said of her penchant for watching how-to videos. Make no mistake though, Cox is handy. In fact, she singly converted a 1988 schoolbus into an RV in recent years.
Drawing a crowd
And since she began making noticeable upgrades to the motel in November and December, she’s had plenty of folks stop by to reminisce and check out the progress.
“One day, I had 19 people stop,’’ Cox said. “People told me about their honeymoons here. They really loved this place.’’
“I rode by there the other day when I came up from Raleigh,’’ said Stoneville native Nance Watkins in a Facebook post. “I just smiled as I went by because I can’t wait to see it brought back .’’
My mom and dad had their honeymoon there on March 31, 1956, so thanks for what you're doing,'' said Kim Shelton of Summerfield, who posted a remark on Cox's website and said her mom still talks about Grogan's.
It may take a village
Without a fat pocketbook, Cox has to be creative sourcing materials.
“I use Facebook Marketplace to find the things I need, … creative financing with credit cards and selling my personal items as I go,’’ said Cox, who commutes to work on the motel nearly every day from her Oak Ridge home she shares with two Dobermans, Damon and Karma.
“My dream is to restore this historic place into a 5-star boutique motel with two conference rooms, a taproom, and river tubing adventures on site,’’ she said this week.
“Imagine arriving at a castle-looking motel, spend the day going down nature’s lazy river on a summer day, floating back to your motel,’’ she said.
Cox’s planned Dan River Taproom would be a place where her guests could sip a growler filled with craft beers from Madison and Rockingham County breweries.
And she imagines her guests walking to town for their meals. “That’s my dream!’’ she said. Not to mention her dream of building additional riverfront lodging as treehouses for upscale “glamping’’ – camping out with glamourous style.
Learning optimism
Raised by a single mother and poor most of her life, Cox said she learned early that persistence, discipline, effort and grit win out over lots of hardship.
“I have come to realize determination,hard work and sweat equity results in skills and experience, which have the biggest imacot on the success of any venture I may take on,’’ Cox said, explaining she learned her optimism from her mom.
Instead of accepting defeat with not being able to afford things, Cox’s mother Hellen Eggleston figured out “How can I afford it,’’ Cox said.
With all that independence comes a hope to involve the community in the renovation, Cox said. She welcomes any financial help or labor folks can offer. In fact, she lists materials and types of labor she needs help with on her facebook site. Link here to help out: https://www.facebook.com/groganstouristcourt
As boutique motel rooms, each unit will feature airy modern comfort, but Cox will preserve plenty of retro elements. “Most of the bathrooms still have their original tile,’’ she said, noting most are pink, yellow or green. “They are cools as can be, and most rooms have the original sinks.’’
Water lovers will find plenty of fun at the new Grogan’s Riverside with Cox’s plan to feature a put in for kayaks and canoes to complement the motel.
“I plan to do lots of great things, community events …. a river festival … it’s gonna be great.’’
To look at photos and read more about the project, visit: http://groganstouristcourt.com/about-us/.
