Glinda Cox's tenacious plan to restore Grogan's Tourist Court to former glory

MADISON — Watching Glinda Cox pull 40-year-old debris from a motel ceiling, you’d never guess she grew up with legs in braces and blind in one eye.

Her tenacity defines her.

Cox, 51, is the petite Saxapahaw native who in May bought a motel here that’s been asleep for 40 years.

Grogan’s Tourist Court, built in 1931, was for decades a beauty mark for the small town, with its tidy stone and stucco units facing the Dan River at the foot of the bridge that leads into Madison.

In its heyday, the motel, which provided a garage beside every unit and a bright metal lawn chair out front, attracted honeymooners from parts all around, as well as families and business clients.

With a penchant for all things vintage, Cox spotted the motel last year while shopping for a space to teach conceal carry lessons, one of her many varied talents.

“I stumbled upon this beautiful … abandoned motel and fell in love with it,’’ she said. “It took me three months to convince the owner to sell it to me. He finally agreed (in) May … just as Covid was making funding for new business impossible.’’

But Cox, who works fulltime as a software engineer for Old Dominion Freightlines, was determined.