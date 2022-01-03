Greensboro and Triad mirror nation's mixed economy, with a positive outlook

GREENSBORO — A return to form.

And then some.

Greensboro’s economy, like the nation’s, bounced back from last year’s COVID-19 trough and added a tantalizing promise of future growth as an exclamation point at the end of this year.

Housing, employment and retail sales all saw strong growth even as inflation and spot shortages made it harder for consumers and homebuyers to get what they want.

The number of new housing starts in the Greensboro-High Point metropolitan area was down for the year, but the average price of existing homes saw an increase as homes sold more quickly.

Statistics from all sectors of the economy tell the tale: Greensboro and North Carolina are doing just fine.

“Our economy is on a roll as we close the year, and I expect that momentum to carry over into 2022 and beyond,” said Brent Christensen, the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce’s CEO, who was a key player in recruiting the biggest economic development project of the year, and the decade, for the Triad — a new battery plant for Toyota’s hybrid and electric cars.