Greensboro and Triad mirror nation's mixed economy, with a positive outlook

GREENSBORO — A return to form.
And then some.
Greensboro’s economy, like the nation’s, bounced back from last year’s COVID-19 trough and added a tantalizing promise of future growth as an exclamation point at the end of this year.
Housing, employment and retail sales all saw strong growth even as inflation and spot shortages made it harder for consumers and homebuyers to get what they want.
The number of new housing starts in the Greensboro-High Point metropolitan area was down for the year, but the average price of existing homes saw an increase as homes sold more quickly.
Statistics from all sectors of the economy tell the tale: Greensboro and North Carolina are doing just fine.
“Our economy is on a roll as we close the year, and I expect that momentum to carry over into 2022 and beyond,” said Brent Christensen, the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce’s CEO, who was a key player in recruiting the biggest economic development project of the year, and the decade, for the Triad — a new battery plant for Toyota’s hybrid and electric cars.
“We are seeing the fruits of investing in the future,” he wrote in an email, “and I hope we will continue those investments now that we have seen how they can pay off.”
****
More people were working in October compared with October 2020, in the latest figures from the N.C. Department of Commerce.
In the Greensboro-High Point Metropolitan Area, which covers Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties, about 9,000 workers were added to payrolls in October compared with last year, for a total of 347,700 people working.
That translates to an unemployment rate that dropped from 7.4% a year ago to 4.2% in October.
In the Winston-Salem metro to the west, the unemployment rate fell to an even lower 3.5%.
The region’s economic growth has challenged companies to keep up with demand for products and shortages of workers.
“There is no doubt that finding talented workers has become more challenging nationally, and our area faces a similar situation as business has ramped up in recent months,” Christensen said. “However, based on what we hear from employers throughout Guilford County, our labor market is not as stressed as in some other areas of the state and country.”
And Christensen doesn’t see rising wages as a bad thing pushed upward by a scarcity of workers.
“We continue to see Guilford County’s average wage increase annually, showing that we are attracting more higher wage jobs,” he said.
McIntyre Manufacturing Group of Thomasville is among those who have experienced a major uptick in demand, primarily for their custom metal retail displays and fabrication services.
Foremost has been orders from hardware retailers, such as Home Depot and Lowe’s Home Improvement, that has kept its workforce of 80 exceptionally busy.
Those retailers are capitalizing on more homeowners opting for do-it-yourself mode for small and major projects.
****
Median family income, one way the Federal Reserve Bank measures prosperity, was an average of nearly $67,000 a year in the Greensboro-High Point metro during the third quarter, a slight uptick from the third quarter a year ago.
Families that are feeling more financially stable are naturally venturing into the real estate market.
And prices in the Greensboro market are showing that pressure, according to a report by the National Association of Realtors.
Greensboro’s current median home price of $229,000 was more than 16% higher in the second quarter of the year compared with the price a year ago.
Yet housing remains more affordable in Greensboro compared with the national median price of $321,000.
The Greensboro Regional Realtors Association offered a snapshot of the most recent Greensboro home sales in a report.
New listings for November of existing homes were 302, up 3.4% over a year ago, while closed sales of 333 homes were up nearly 14% compared with a year ago.
Buyers are snapping up available houses as the average number of days on the market, 13, is down by 53.6% over a year ago.
The average home price, a figure that’s calculated differently than median, was $287,000 in November, up by 14.2% over a year ago.
One factor leading to scarcity may be the slow pace of new home construction.
The Federal Reserve’s December report shows that there were 188 new permits for single-family homes in the Greensboro-High Point metro area during October. That’s down by about 2% over the same period a year ago.
****
Retail sales in the Triad, based simply on sales tax collections, are up dramatically over a year ago.
In October alone, retail sales in Guilford County were measured at $821 million by the N.C. Department of Revenue, compared with $732 million in October 2020.
Consumers have, nationwide, been flush with cash from economic stimulus payments to savings on commuting expenses, causing them to pour more dollars into the economy.
****
Downtown Greensboro’s economic fortunes got a boost late in the year as city officials were finally able to open the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts 18 months after the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the first production there.
The Broadway blockbuster “Wicked” attracted more than 66,000 guests in its 24-performance run.
It was not only the longest, but the highest-grossing engagement of a Broadway show ever to have performed in the Triad, Tanger Center officials announced in October.
It was the first touring Broadway show at the newly-opened, 3,023-seat Tanger Center, a $93 million project financed by the city and private donors.
The figures showed that Tanger officials and audiences were glad to see “Wicked,” after seven-plus years of waiting to bring Broadway back after War Memorial Auditorium closed.
Based on analysis by The Broadway League, the New York City-based national trade association for the Broadway industry, the impact of “Wicked” on the local Triad economy is estimated at more than $11 million, Tanger officials said in an announcement.
This impact is generated by tourism dollars spent in locales such as hotels, local restaurants and parking decks. A stage production this large employs nearly 100 local stagehands, hair and wardrobe professionals, musicians and merchandise sellers.
****
Statistics alone can’t capture the elation officials throughout the Triad and the state felt on Dec. 6 when Toyota announced that it would build a $1.3 billion battery plant at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite just south of Guilford County.
Toyota’s announcement to build a battery plant brings a mixture of celebration, relief and vindication for a Triad economic development community that has been working for 10 years to develop this massive bait for an auto company.
Calling the plant a “new chapter” for the state and for “clean energy transportation,” Gov. Roy Cooper said Toyota’s investment toward the newly named Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina is a sign of progress for not only the state, but the country.
The plant will ultimately employ 1,750 workers in an already tight Triad labor market that has a rich manufacturing heritage.
The announcement came as state officials have showed a strong willingness to support economic development projects in the Triad.
Just weeks before Toyota confirmed its plant, Cooper signed a state budget that included up to $320 million in economic development incentives should a major manufacturer like Toyota choose to spend more than $1 billion and hire more than 1,750 workers. Further incentives, in the form of a larger tax discount, would go to the company if it pursues a Phase II expansion at the site that would increase its investment to a total of $3 billion and job creation commitment to at least 3,875 full-time positions.
Riding high from Toyota, the region’s economic developers have reason to be optimistic that 2022 could bring more historic economic news for the Triad.
The General Assembly has approved more than $106 million for Piedmont Triad International Airport to prepare up to 1,000 acres if an unnamed company can meet certain thresholds.
The News & Observer of Raleigh has reported that company is Boom Supersonic, a Denver manufacturer that would use the site to build its Overture Jet. The plane would signal a return to commercial supersonic travel for the first time in almost 20 years.