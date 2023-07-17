GREENSBORO — The City Council adopted a new procedure July 11 that allows officials to temporarily bar people who “intentionally disrupt the meetings or ridicule other speakers.”

If these people disregard a warning, they will be removed from the meeting and cannot participate in person for three months, according to the protocol proposed by Mayor Nancy Vaughan.

“In order to preserve their right to free speech, they can attend virtually by Zoom, by phone or by email,” Vaughan said. “I feel this is a good balance between free speech and getting the people’s work done.”

Vaughan, who chairs the council meetings, primarily would be the person to determine what is disruptive — though other council members could weigh in.

“It’s one of those things where you know it when you see it,” Vaughan said when asked if there was any written definition of disruptive.

The new procedure passed on a 7-1 vote, with Councilman Zack Matheny absent and Councilwoman Sharon Hightower voting against it.

“I’ve heard from many people in the community that they’re … hesitant to come down to City Council because of the disruptions,” Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter said. “And I think this is a really good move.”

Hightower disagreed. “While I understand disruption needs to be controlled, I think we have to be careful how we show our actions to the public,” she said. “This is the people’s house.”

Added Councilman Hugh Holston: “But we also have the people’s business to conduct.”

Several speakers, many of whom are members of the Working-class & Houseless Organizing Alliance and who regularly rail against the council, spoke against the action.

“This is directly a result of residents of the city speaking their mind on actually pressing issues,” said Del Stone, a member of the group. “Everything we talk about is the people’s business. We talk about police brutality, the housing crisis, of pathetic pay levels for city workers, the evictions that are causing more and more of our neighbors to become homeless.

“We talk about the economic base at the root of these problems, the systemic reasons so many of us are poor and struggling.

“We speak because there is people’s business you actively neglect.”

Luis Medina of WHOA said he believes he was the inspiration for the new procedure.

“Nothing here happens that is the people’s business except that which the people bring — which y’all don’t like to hear about,” Medina told the council.

Juno Rondelli, who said she represented the Communist Party in Greensboro, called the new policy “abhorrent.” (Information has been changed to correct an error. See correction at bottom of story. 2:11 p.m. July 12, 2023)

Paula Montgomery wanted a clear definition on what behavior would be considered disruptive.

“How are you going to distinguish what is acceptable or not?” she asked. “It sounds more like a dictatorship than a democracy.”

Photos: July 11 City Council meeting