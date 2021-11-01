Greensboro's Clarence Avant inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Avant wasn’t one for the civil rights marches that would come.

“If somebody hit me, I was going to hit them back,” Avant said. “So I raised money.”

He would later join the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and is now in the NAACP Hall of Fame and is a past recipient of the Thurgood Marshall Lifetime Achievement Award.

Years later, he would manage acts — including R&B singer Little Willie John, jazz singer Sarah Vaughan, rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Tom Wilson and Argentine pianist-composer Lalo Schifrin, known for the “Mission Impossible” theme.

He also served as the first African American board member or executive at several record companies.

Avant was often called “Godfather” because of his reputation for mentoring generations of performers.

“He didn’t try to go it alone,” said his son, Alex Avant. “He tried to take as many people with him. And according to the stories I heard growing up, even pushing some people along the way.”

His stories go as far back as a young Duke Ellington and Barbra Streisand to Jay-Z.

“He would always say to Jackie — ‘Are you still with him?’ Clarence Avant said of his friendship with Ellington.