Greensboro's Clarence Avant inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Clarence Avant, waiting to board a private jet to his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has another story to tell.
Earlier, it was about a younger Aretha Franklin refusing to board the contraption that would take her to Quincy Jones’s house at the top of a hill to perform for awaiting guests because of her fear of heights. Then, it was U.S. Sen. Barack Obama inviting him to a sit-down before announcing his run for president — when Avant only half-jokingly told Obama, “You don’t have a snowball’s chance in ‘west hell’ of being president.’”
“Shows you how wrong I can be,” Avant said earlier this week ahead of his Hall of Fame induction on Saturday. “Every time I would see him after I would say, ‘Obama ...’ He would say, “No, Mr. President.”
This story involves Hank Aaron.
When Aaron was close to breaking Babe Ruth’s record and racist mail poured in, Avant — without being asked — called on well-known friends to help work on endorsement deals for Aaron as companies seemed reluctant. Avant would walk into the office of the president of Coca-Cola, reminding him that Black people also drink Coke products. And that’s a true story, Aaron said before his death.
“He is the godfather,” Aaron said in a 2019 interview with The Undefeated. “He broke down doors to get me in. I always say I am who I am because of Clarence Avant.”
The 90-year-old Avant, who was born in Greensboro’s segregated L. Richardson Hospital and given a key to the city in 2006, will be introduced during the Hall of Fame ceremony by Lionel Ritchie.
Known in the industry as the “Black Godfather,” the soft-spoken yet sometimes saucy Avant is being recognized for breaking racially restrictive barriers that award officials say set a path for many more artists and entrepreneurs to follow.
“I’m actually a bit nervous,” Avant said with a laugh during a phone conversation from his home in Los Angeles.
Others in the Class of 2021 include Carole King, Jay-Z, the Foo Fighters and the Go-Gos. Taylor Swift performs.
The ceremony will be broadcast on HBO at a later date but simulcast on radio on Sirius XM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio channel 310 and Volume channel 106. The Red Carpet arrivals will be live streamed on YouTube starting at 5 p.m. for the 8 p.m. ceremony.
Avant will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award for non-performers because of his influence on music and culture.
Previous winners in that category are some industry heavy hitters: Dick Clark of “American Bandstand” (1993), Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner (2017) and mega-producer Clive Davis (2000).
“I was so surprised,” Avant said of getting the call. “I had gotten a call from a friend who is on the committee who said, ‘I want you to keep your mouth shut until I finish.’ My daughter had said to him, ‘He’s not going to come unless you put your foot down.’ “
Avant’s daughter, former U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas Nicole Avant, is the wife of Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos.
It was Sarandos who had gone with him for the final fitting for a custom-tailored but tie-less suit made just for the event.
“I have several bosses,” he said of his wife, Jacqueline Gray Avant, and daughter. “But I don’t do ties anymore.”
Named a Grammy “living legend” by the National Association of Recording Arts and Sciences in 2008, he is the oldest of eight siblings born to Gertrude Avant, a domestic worker who raised her children in a small, tidy home in Climax. He still has cousins in the area.
Avant recalled the Black and white neighborhood children playing together with no thought to skin color.
But as was common to the time, he attended the segregated Goshen until eighth grade, and later Dudley High School, which drew its rolls from Black children from a large geographic area.
After dropping out of Dudley his sophomore year, he moved to New Jersey where he had extended family and held a succession of jobs, from stock clerk at Macy’s to an office boy for a legal listing service.
While working for the listing service he heard on the radio about the lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till in Mississippi for allegedly flirting with a white woman, which changed his life and he became active in the civil rights movement.
Avant wasn’t one for the civil rights marches that would come.
“If somebody hit me, I was going to hit them back,” Avant said. “So I raised money.”
He would later join the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and is now in the NAACP Hall of Fame and is a past recipient of the Thurgood Marshall Lifetime Achievement Award.
Years later, he would manage acts — including R&B singer Little Willie John, jazz singer Sarah Vaughan, rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Tom Wilson and Argentine pianist-composer Lalo Schifrin, known for the “Mission Impossible” theme.
He also served as the first African American board member or executive at several record companies.
Avant was often called “Godfather” because of his reputation for mentoring generations of performers.
“He didn’t try to go it alone,” said his son, Alex Avant. “He tried to take as many people with him. And according to the stories I heard growing up, even pushing some people along the way.”
His stories go as far back as a young Duke Ellington and Barbra Streisand to Jay-Z.
“He would always say to Jackie — ‘Are you still with him?’ Clarence Avant said of his friendship with Ellington.
Considered one of the few Black power brokers of his era, he also has strong connections outside the music business — not only being at the same events but forming humanitarian bonds with Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, Oprah Winfrey, and Andrew Young, the former congressman and ambassador.
The 2019 Netflix documentary “The Black Godfather,” interviews some of those he helped along the way, including the actress Cicely Tyson, who died in January.
He plans to donate some of a vast collection of papers and photos to the International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro.
Avant says he’s not sure what he’ll end up saying on stage during the induction ceremony — only that it will be short.
“I will say that I am honored,” Avant said, “because I am.”