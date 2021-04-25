Guilford Child Development expands Early Head Start services to Rockingham

WENTWORTH — By the middle of the year, North Carolina’s largest Head Start/Early Head Start program, Guilford Child Development, will expand its services to Rockingham County, the agency announced Thursday.
The multifaceted child development and family services program plans to provide an educational boost to 116 underserved Rockingham children at a critical time in their development — between birth and age 3 — GCD said in a news release.
The program “fills a critical gap in Rockingham County’s early child development services,’’ said Maria Layne-Stevens, GCD chief executive officer.
“We will be supporting the development of young children ages 0-3 and their families, providing them with home visitation and center-based preschool programs that promote integrated educational skills needed to succeed in school and in life,’’ Layne-Stevens said.
“This is a win-win for everyone,’’said Cindy Corcoran, assistant superintendent for Rockingham County Schools who heads its regular Head Start program for children ages 3-5.
“It’s going to be providing wonderful family services ... and will be extremely beneficial to us because we will have that continuum of services for children that is seamless now,’’ Corcoran said in a phone interview, explaining the program will help set kids up to thrive throughout their years in the Rockingham County Schools.
The Guilford agency’s expertise is a welcome asset to the county, as well, said Corcoran, who has led the regular Head Start program for the county since it took over administration from the county nearly three years ago.
The comprehensive EHS program not only engages children as they are rapidly developing, but the family unit, Layne-Stevens said. The initiative further recognizes parents as their child’s first and most important teacher by offering services to the whole family.“Research confirms that 80% of a child’s brain development occurs by the age of 3 and 90% by age 5,” Layne-Stevens said.
Corcoran knows the value of that early intervention, she said. “We know that the earlier the opportunity for any child to have a rich learning environment can only be beneficial in a multitude of ways,’’ Corcoran said.
When the program debuts in the coming months, it will be branded as a Rockingham endeavor, with methods that have received the support and partnership of Rockingham County Schools, Rockingham County Partnership for Children, and other community partners, the GCD release said.
With enrollment activities underway, the program should also generate jobs for early child education professionals including, center directors, teachers and caseworkers, agency officials said.
Funded with an expansion grant from the federal Office of Early Head Start, EHS Rockingham will serve the predominately-rural county, with its widely dispersed population. Changing demographics have meant some underserved households have had trouble getting access to such early childhood services, Guilford administrators said.
The Rockingham County School District administrates the $1.5 million Head Start program in the county of about 91,000 where 60 percent of all youngsters live in low-income homes. Only one-third of kids in Rockingham County enter kindergarten with benchmark skills needed to succeed, data shows.
About 200 disadvantaged youngsters, ages 3-5, are enrolled in regular Head Start in Rockingham County. And fall registration is underway for program, offered in 14 classrooms in Eden, Reidsville, Draper, Madison, Wentworth, Stoneville, Ruffin and Williamsburg.
For more information about how to enroll your child, age 0-3, in the Early Head Start, call (336) 378-7700. Parents or guardians interested in enrolling a child in Rockingham County’s Head Start program should call: 336-548-4780, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. -5 p.m.