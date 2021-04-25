Guilford Child Development expands Early Head Start services to Rockingham

The Guilford agency’s expertise is a welcome asset to the county, as well, said Corcoran, who has led the regular Head Start program for the county since it took over administration from the county nearly three years ago.

The comprehensive EHS program not only engages children as they are rapidly developing, but the family unit, Layne-Stevens said. The initiative further recognizes parents as their child’s first and most important teacher by offering services to the whole family.“Research confirms that 80% of a child’s brain development occurs by the age of 3 and 90% by age 5,” Layne-Stevens said.

Corcoran knows the value of that early intervention, she said. “We know that the earlier the opportunity for any child to have a rich learning environment can only be beneficial in a multitude of ways,’’ Corcoran said.

When the program debuts in the coming months, it will be branded as a Rockingham endeavor, with methods that have received the support and partnership of Rockingham County Schools, Rockingham County Partnership for Children, and other community partners, the GCD release said.

With enrollment activities underway, the program should also generate jobs for early child education professionals including, center directors, teachers and caseworkers, agency officials said.