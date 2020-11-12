Guilford College to make deep cuts to its academic majors and faculty

GREENSBORO — Guilford College plans to discontinue nearly half of its academic majors and cut another 36 positions in hopes of securing its long-term future.

This latest round of job cuts — the second in four months — will hit faculty particularly hard. The private Quaker college plans to lay off 16 tenured professors, who generally can be dismissed only under extreme circumstances.

The college announced these profound changes Friday to employees and students in separate town hall meetings. The potential elimination of majors and more jobs follows a two-month review of Guilford's academic programs and a decade of declining enrollment.

The announcement was met with outrage from some faculty and alumni, who said the planned changes will critically damage an institution founded before the Civil War.

"It's not a pretty process ..." interim President Carol A. Moore said Friday of the pending changes. "But it's a process that is necessary to lay the foundation for growth in the future and to have the resources available for that kind of growth going forward."

When she arrived at Guilford in August, Moore said trustees asked her to review the college's academic offerings to determine what she called their "educational and financial sustainability."