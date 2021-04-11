Head of Old Salem and MESDA talks about the museum’s closing, finances, reopening and more, a year into COVID

“If you were walking the district and saw that many people in and out of our historic venues, you just knew that it was unsafe,” Vagnone said.

Hayes Wauford, chairman of the board of directors of Old Salem Museums & Gardens and the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts, said that the leadership team and board of directors of Old Salem and MESDA responded quickly to COVID-19.

“After closing on March 13th, 2020, the organization turned to the community and asked what needs were present. It was at this time we transformed all of our gardens into produce production for local foods banks and our bakery started crafting bread for local families in need,” Wauford said.

“We were able to navigate 2020 by controlling our operating costs while still facilitating these community engagements. The museums greatly expanded online offerings and these have raised awareness of Old Salem and MESDA at the national and international levels.”

Vagnone said changes made the last four years at Old Salem have put the museum in a better position to manage the COVID crisis.

Organizations that have survived the past year should “think about what they will be when they grow up after the COVID pandemic,” Vagnone said.