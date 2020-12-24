Heather Goins Wins Annual RCC Essay Contest

“The ‘Start Local. Go Far.’ motto has upheld a reputation of being so true for many graduates that I know,” Goins said.

When she attended a nursing information session before applying for admission, Goins immediately knew RCC was where she wanted to get her education, she explained in the release.

“The dean of the program had a passion that was contagious; she truly wanted each of us to succeed. I met with the admissions staff and they were very supportive. I was not just another number, everyone took the time to communicate and respond in a timely manner to my questions,” she said.

“My first impression of RCC set it apart from any other college I had attended. Anyone looking for an exceptional academic experience with a college full of faculty and educators that want them to be prosperous, then RCC is the place for them,” Goins said. “I am being prepared for a successful career with classroom education, hands-on experiences during my interactive simulation labs at the college, and in clinical rotations throughout various departments at local prestigious hospitals.”

She said campus is not overwhelming and is easy to navigate.