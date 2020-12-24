Heather Goins Wins Annual RCC Essay Contest

WENTWORTH – Each year, Rockingham Community College students are challenged to tell their story through an essay for a chance to win a monetary prize from the RCC Foundation. This year’s theme was “RCC: The Best Choice for Me.”
Gibsonville resident Heather Goins won first place with an essay that expressed the comfort of feeling at home at RCC, and how impressed she’s been from the first time she stepped on campus.
“I have been a student at Rockingham Community College for almost two years, and I will be forever grateful for the education provided by RCC. I am in the associate degree program for nursing, and this will be my second degree,” Goins said in a press release from RCC.
“I have attended other community colleges and an in-state university, and RCC stands apart from other institutions,'' Goins said. "Everyone that I have interacted with, from the Admissions Department to instructors, truly cares about my academic success. RCC gives me hope for a brighter future. I am so thankful that I made the choice to come to RCC.''
Goins works at a local hospital, where she has witnessed nursing students from different programs, community colleges and universities alike, over the years during their clinicals. RCC always stood out to her as exemplary.
“[RCC] instructors were engaged and helpful to their students, and the students had a very professional demeanor,'' Goins said in the release. "Several nurses that attended RCC have continued their education and have master's degrees, holding high positions within the healthcare system.''
“The ‘Start Local. Go Far.’ motto has upheld a reputation of being so true for many graduates that I know,” Goins said.
When she attended a nursing information session before applying for admission, Goins immediately knew RCC was where she wanted to get her education, she explained in the release.
“The dean of the program had a passion that was contagious; she truly wanted each of us to succeed. I met with the admissions staff and they were very supportive. I was not just another number, everyone took the time to communicate and respond in a timely manner to my questions,” she said.
“My first impression of RCC set it apart from any other college I had attended. Anyone looking for an exceptional academic experience with a college full of faculty and educators that want them to be prosperous, then RCC is the place for them,” Goins said. “I am being prepared for a successful career with classroom education, hands-on experiences during my interactive simulation labs at the college, and in clinical rotations throughout various departments at local prestigious hospitals.”
She said campus is not overwhelming and is easy to navigate.
“Recently, a food pantry was started on campus for students in need and this is just one example of how we all unite to take care of one another,'' Goins said in the release. "RCC provides me with all the resources I need to be a successful student and accomplish my goals. There is comfort in knowing that if I need them, we have financial counselors, a personal counselor for tough times, security and safety personnel, and many others that extend beyond just academic needs,'' she said.
Vannysa Coleman of Pelham, who is majoring in Information Technology, won second place in the essay contest. She first came to RCC to get her GED, then immediately started taking college courses.
“I was delighted to find out that I had received money towards classes as a reward for completing my GED,'' she said in the release. "As a parent, every extra dollar counts. The classes are perfectly priced, compared to the other options. There are so many opportunities for grants, and scholarships. I can definitely appreciate the fact that upon the completion of my degree, I will not be in any debt!”
Marissa Mitchell of Browns Summit took third place with her essay. With an associate's degree in business administration in hand from 2017, she is back to work on her associate's of arts degree with the goal of earning her bachelor's degree.
“While being back at RCC I have garnered a whole new appreciation for the college,'' she said in the release. "The staff are always reaching out to the students and they do a great job of showing their overwhelming support to each individual. This goes beyond just helping students academically, they also ensure that students know there are countless resources made available such as: counseling services, financial guidance, community service opportunities, career connections, and encouragement to engage in student life. I thank the college for giving us these resources as it has exposed me to so many opportunities that have positively changed my life.''