Hospital leaders to Rockingham residents: Please get vaccinated

In the letter, leaders also ask residents to look at the data and balance benefits of the vaccine with the “long-term and deadly risks associated with COVID-19.” They also want residents to be aware that they will likely face a long wait at an overflowing emergency department if they need immediate care.

“We only have enough staff to open a certain number of beds,” Eblin said during a telephone interview on Thursday.

Among the COVID-19 patients being treated at UNC Rockingham early Thursday, Eblin said 100% of them were unvaccinated against the coronavirus. Sixteen of those patients were in the emergency department, five in the intensive care unit and six were in a medical/surgical unit.

The hospital has eight ICU beds, but is currently only able to staff and care for patients in six of them.

Of the 48 medical/surgical unit beds at UNC Rockingham, Eblin said the hospital is only able to staff 20 of them, with hopes of expanding that number when additional personnel arrive next week. His hospital is among those challenged with a nationwide shortage of health care workers.

As for his staff, Eblin described them as “physically and emotionally fatigued” as they wait for new hires to join their team.