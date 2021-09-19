Hospital leaders to Rockingham residents: Please get vaccinated

Health care leaders in Rockingham County are making a collective plea to the community to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the delta variant continues to spread and those infected overwhelm local emergency departments.
Trey Wright, the public health director of Rockingham County, joined Steve Eblin, the CEO of UNC Rockingham Health Care, and Angie Orth, interim president of Annie Penn Hospital, and three area physician leaders, in authoring a letter being published as an ad in local newspapers.
“The two hospitals in your county are reaching capacity,” the letter states. “There have been too many days over the last few weeks both our hospitals have had to stop accepting patients because we did not have the room or staff to safely care for more patients.”
UNC Rockingham Health Care and Annie Penn Hospital are seeing unprecedented numbers of people coming to emergency departments, most of whom are unvaccinated and severely ill with COVID-19. As a result, Eblin said leaders wanted to collaborate and send an important message.
“If you have made a decision not to be vaccinated, we ask that you do further research about the vaccine. As health care leaders in your community, we suggest that you not do your research through political or social media circles, but that you focus on medical and scientific evidence,” according to the letter.
In the letter, leaders also ask residents to look at the data and balance benefits of the vaccine with the “long-term and deadly risks associated with COVID-19.” They also want residents to be aware that they will likely face a long wait at an overflowing emergency department if they need immediate care.
“We only have enough staff to open a certain number of beds,” Eblin said during a telephone interview on Thursday.
Among the COVID-19 patients being treated at UNC Rockingham early Thursday, Eblin said 100% of them were unvaccinated against the coronavirus. Sixteen of those patients were in the emergency department, five in the intensive care unit and six were in a medical/surgical unit.
The hospital has eight ICU beds, but is currently only able to staff and care for patients in six of them.
Of the 48 medical/surgical unit beds at UNC Rockingham, Eblin said the hospital is only able to staff 20 of them, with hopes of expanding that number when additional personnel arrive next week. His hospital is among those challenged with a nationwide shortage of health care workers.
As for his staff, Eblin described them as “physically and emotionally fatigued” as they wait for new hires to join their team.
At Annie Penn Hospital, Orth is asking for unvaccinated residents to get the COVID-19 shot.
“Our hospitals are overtaxed,” said Orth, adding that all patients are experiencing much longer wait times. “Our ambulances are taxed as well.”
More importantly, she said, the people who are working around the clock to care for coronavirus patients are tired.
“I’ve been incredibly impressed with their resiliency and tenacity,” Orth said.
While a shortage of nurses existed prior to the pandemic, Orth said the pandemic has illuminated the gaps in staffing.
Orth encouraged residents to “do their part” by getting vaccinated. She said Annie Penn staff will also help direct them to a primary care provider if needed, or to nearby testing and vaccination sites.
Wright, who leads the county’s health department, said vaccination rates are slowly increasing and that business leaders are contacting his staff about scheduling on-site vaccination clinics.
Wright also wants to discourage anyone from consuming products, such as ivermectin (a drug typically used to treat parasitic worms), that isn’t approved to treat or prevent COVID-19 and could result in accidental poisoning.
“It’s not an effective treatment” against COVID-19, he said by telephone Thursday. “We can prevent this by our behaviors and by getting vaccinated.”
