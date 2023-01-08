Huntsville Elementary has new outdoor classroom thanks to Lowe's Home Improvement

HUNTSVILLE — Thanks to the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Mayodan, Huntsville Elementary School now has an outdoor alternative learning space, complete with tables/workbenches, raised garden beds and garden tools.

“Outdoor learning spaces are a wonderful way to engage students in learning that is more hands-on and exciting,” said Dana Eaker, Huntsville PTA President. “This space provides a more STEAM-based location for students to complete project-based learning.” (STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math.)

Lowe’s provided all the materials, as well as volunteers, to build the space, which was completed this past November.

“Lowe’s completed the entire project from start to finish and were amazing,” Eaker said.

The store donated six picnic tables to be used as tables and workbench combinations and six raised garden beds. In addition, they filled the garden beds with soil/mulch and provided various sets of garden tools. Additionally, they provided sun sails to be used as optional shade over the tables and a weather-enclosed whiteboard to aid in instruction.

In the 1990’s, Lowe’s established a company-wide volunteer program called Lowe’s Heroes, with volunteers from local stores like the Lowe’s Home Improvement of Mayodan adopting a community needs project.

“Lowes believes in giving back to the communities where we live and work,” said Azis Rahman, store manager of the Mayodan Lowe’s. “When our people and communities are strong, so are we.”

Every year, each Lowe’s store selects a local project in the community to impact the lives of those the store serves. The Lowe’s of Mayodan also makes monthly contributions to various churches and community organizations.

The PTA originally reached out to Lowe’s of Mayodan for a local sponsorship of the school’s fall festival, in an effort to raise funds needed for classroom curriculum enrichment, and during that conversation they learned about a community grant offered through Lowe’s annual Heroes Project. After discussions with the school and teachers, the PTA decided to apply and pursue the grant to build the outdoor classroom.

“The PTA applied for the grant and were fortunate enough to receive it,” Eaker said. (The PTA applied in August and was notified in late September that their school had been chosen as a recipient.)

The main purpose of the outdoor classroom is to provide teachers and students with a space that allows for engagement with STEAM activities and lessons, as well as a space for hands-on learning. Teachers can create engaging problem-based learning lessons, allowing students to collaborate and learn through discovery.

“Anytime you can engage students in hands-on learning where they collaborate with other students, you increase the amount of learning that is taking place,” Eaker said. “Having this space to allow students to work together on various STEAM activities and lessons will increase their engagement, creativity and overall learning.”

Eaker said teachers are already planning many different lessons for the outdoor classroom. The raised garden/flower beds will be utilized to plant flowers and vegetables for students to learn about the growth cycle of plants, and many other lessons are planned based on nature and seasons to engage students.

Eaker believes having community partners like Lowe’s Home Improvement of Mayodan is a wonderful bonus to Huntsville Elementary School.

“When the community is invested in the learning and education of students, it creates a strong partnership,” she said. “Having partners that recognize the importance of educating students in the community helps us to provide opportunities for our students.”