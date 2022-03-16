'I almost cried': It's been a journey for this Cuban artist to see her Tanger sculpture

GREENSBORO — For the first time this weekend, Mabel Poblet saw her hanging lobby sculpture up close at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

“It was very emotional for me,” Poblet said Monday in Spanish, translated by an interpreter. “I almost cried.”

At 36, Mabel (pronounced Ma-BELL) Poblet of Havana is considered one of Cuba’s top emerging artists.

This year, she finally obtained a visa that enabled her to travel to the Tanger Center.

On Sunday, Poblet made her way here, to add finishing lighting touches to the sculpture that she designed and created long distance.

A team led by a contracted New York art consultant had installed it more than two years ago, just before the Tanger Center originally was scheduled to open.

When her sculpture was hung in 2020, “it was a project I had been working on for five to six years already,” Poblet said. “Seeing it in real life — it’s like bringing a child to life. And it’s very well integrated into the building and the lobby.”

On Monday, Poblet attended a morning reception under her hanging sculpture.

That afternoon, she went to the Greensboro Children’s Museum. There, children from The Experiential School of Greensboro made new art from remnants of Poblet’s installation.

They then visited the Tanger Center to see Poblet’s creation.

Poblet’s sculpture, called “Genesis,” consists of nearly 200 strands of laser-cut acrylic disks — their colors reflective metallic or clear. The disks range in diameter from 6 to 24 inches. They rotate gently in the air current.

Lighting plays a key role.

During the recent touring Broadway show, “Wicked,” a green light was cast on the reflective disks.

On Sunday, Poblet worked with a lighting technician to add a new color palette that alludes to the four seasons.

“When someone comes in to see a performance, they will see one color,” Poblet said. “When they exit, they will see a different color. That way, they are interacting with the art work.”

The lobby installation takes up much of the ceiling — 74 feet by 30 feet of space and 12 feet from top to bottom.

It hangs in the 8,000-square-foot, two-story lobby — called Phillips Hall for the locally-based family foundation that gave $5 million to the Tanger Center project. Of that, $500,000 was earmarked for art installation.

New York art consultant Cynthia Reeves led the foundation’s search for an artist. They considered 30 before selecting Poblet.

“Genesis” became the first piece of its kind commissioned out of Havana since the 2015 brief opening of full diplomatic relations with Cuba.

When creating a piece of art, Poblet said: “Normally, I start with an idea based on a life experience I had. Then I start taking notes on the idea. Then I start drawing, making an idea of how it could formally work.”

She makes a three-dimensional model and uses a computer for design.

The acrylic disks are light in weight and reflect surroundings and spectators.

“That’s something we wanted to incorporate in the artwork — to make the spectator be part of the artwork,” Poblet said.

But Poblet couldn’t be here for fabrication or installation.

Her visa had expired in 2019. She finally got another in the Dominican Republic, but it was canceled because of the pandemic. She had to wait another year before obtaining one in Madrid.

So Reeves led efforts to have the artwork fabricated and engineered in the United States.

Poblet said she was pleased when she saw the results online.

“They respected all what I wanted,” Poblet said. “It’s the first piece I have made on that scale. I think that will be a step forward in my career as an artist.”

Poblet will soon depart to coordinate future projects in the United States, then return to Havana. She will leave satisfied by the result — as well as satisfied customers.

“It’s an honor for me to be part of this, and also it’s an honor to be part of this bridge of the homage to the Phillips family and the Tanger Center,” Poblet said. “I hope that the public of Greensboro will enjoy the artwork, will feel integrated into the artwork and will be part of it — just like I was.”

