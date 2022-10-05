Ian could have brought worse to Rockingham, couple in Stokes says 'I do' without power

WENTWORTH — While plenty of trees were leveled and nearly 6,000 folks lost power last weekend from Hurricane Ian’s forceful rains and fierce wind gusts, the situation was relatively mild, emergency officials said.

“We could have been hit a lot worse by this storm,’’ said Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates.

“We did have a large call volume throughout the night (Friday), but I am really proud of our crews and their professionalism. I felt we were well prepared for Hurricane Ian as it hit our area.”

Cates said the two most significant cases of damage from the storm were a house fire in Eden and a tree falling on an unoccupied house in Reidsville. No injuries were reported.

Indeed call volume was high as trees fell, snagging power lines and leaving 5,984 Duke Energy customers in the county without power by about 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

And the county’s 911 call center efficiently fielded 415 calls Friday night, answering 410 within 10 seconds. By comparison, an average Friday night sees about 150 calls to the emergency switchboard, county officials said.

Duke Energy responded to calls about downed power lines throughout Friday night, but workers were hampered by high winds and had to wait until Saturday to use bucket trucks to make repairs at great heights.

All of the county’s fire departments chipped in to help clear roadways of downed trees and debris, officials said.

And about seven roads were closed throughout the county by day break on Saturday.

But over in neighboring Stokes County, one family had quite a wedding day ordeal from the storm.

Jeremy Tuttle of Stokes County woke up to find his sedan crushed by a tree Saturday — his identical twin’s wedding day.

Twin Benjamin Tuttle and his bride Bree Bradshaw Tuttle had planned on an outdoor wedding for Saturday evening, but Mother Nature said no, according to the bridegroom’s stepmom Cindy Stephenson Tuttle.

“During the rehearsal dinner Friday night a neighbor’s tree came down, taking a power line with it (and) causing Benjamin’s house to go dark,’’ she said. “Also, since they are on well water, there was no water at that point. We fought over who got the last flush,’’ the stepmom joked.

By Saturday evening there was still no power or water, so the party moved into the bridegroom’s house, which was “a major accomplishment,’’ Tuttle said. The bride and bridesmaids were forced to dress in the dark, as well, Tuttle said.

“They hooked up a gas-powered generator for power and ran out of gas once, but not during service, thank goodness,’’ she said. “Since there was no water for toilets, they made an announcement to the guests to grab a jug of water before going into the bathrooms to pour in toilets so they would flush, which sometimes was successful and sometimes not,’’ Tuttle said. “It was a “crazy night but they pulled it off. Despite it all it was a beautiful wedding!’’