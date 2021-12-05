Ice skating rink opens in downtown Mayodan

MAYODAN — The Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department and the Town of Mayodan on Friday introduced the coolest spot in Rockingham County this holiday season — an ice rink in the middle of downtown at Jake Atkinson Park.

The public is invited to lace up their skates and join in the fun for the entire month of December on the synthetic rink that mimics the look and feel of real ice.

And to make the yuletide season even merrier, the MMRD has organized daily concession stands, food trucks, plenty of photo opportunities, horse-drawn carriage rides and holiday music at the park at 509 W. Main Street every day until Jan. 2, according to a news release from county administrators.

The parks and recreation department has further scheduled youth and family nights, which will feature local organizations as hosts for special Monday night rink events. Folks are invited to host their own holiday parties, as well, by renting the rink, said Le Burris, maintenance and facilities director for MMRD.

Burris, who worked on Thursday, to power wash and ready the rink for its debut, said the rink has gotten lots of support from the community, including sponsorship by 26 businesses.