Ice skating rink opens in downtown Mayodan

MAYODAN — The Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department and the Town of Mayodan on Friday introduced the coolest spot in Rockingham County this holiday season — an ice rink in the middle of downtown at Jake Atkinson Park.
The public is invited to lace up their skates and join in the fun for the entire month of December on the synthetic rink that mimics the look and feel of real ice.
And to make the yuletide season even merrier, the MMRD has organized daily concession stands, food trucks, plenty of photo opportunities, horse-drawn carriage rides and holiday music at the park at 509 W. Main Street every day until Jan. 2, according to a news release from county administrators.
The parks and recreation department has further scheduled youth and family nights, which will feature local organizations as hosts for special Monday night rink events. Folks are invited to host their own holiday parties, as well, by renting the rink, said Le Burris, maintenance and facilities director for MMRD.
Burris, who worked on Thursday, to power wash and ready the rink for its debut, said the rink has gotten lots of support from the community, including sponsorship by 26 businesses.
For a fee of $150, 10 guests may rent skates and use the rink and nearby covered pavilion for an hour and 45 minutes, Burris said. A small fee is added for additional guests.
The skating rink came in perfect time to kick off holiday events like Mayodan’s 7th Annual Christmas Stroll on Dec. 3. And the feature will enhance other downtown celebrations like the 40th Annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 11, organizers said.
“The closest thing Rockingham County has to something like this is nearly an hour away depending on where you live. This ice-skating rink keeps families close to home while supporting local business,” County Manager Lance Metzler said. “I’m excited to see families having fun in Rockingham County this holiday season.”
The ice rink will open at 4 p.m. daily during the week, 10 a.m. on Saturdays and noon on Sundays. Skating will wrap up around 9:45 p.m. each night. The rink will be open on Christmas Eve from 10 a.m.- 3:45 p.m. After Dec. 25, the rink will open at noon daily.
Skaters will have one hour and 45 minutes per session to enjoy the rink. Skate rentals are available for $12 per person, per session. Skate trainer devices will also be available. For a complete list of rink events, visit the Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/madisonmayodanrecreation/, or visit www.m-mrec.org or call: 336-548-2789.