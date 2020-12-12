If you want to grow apples, choose the tastiest

If you’re thinking about growing apples, take some time now to test varieties and talk with local growers.

I grow an apple called Hudson’s Golden Gem and I do so for one reason. Yes, this apple’s russeted, golden skin is beautiful. But it’s the flavor that puts it above the rest.

When you buy apples at the store or orchard, your choice is limited to the dozen or so varieties that have been chosen because they look pretty, ship well, store well and have flavor with broad appeal.

We gardeners, on the other hand, can plant any of more than 5,000 apple varieties that strike our fancy. And we can plant and harvest without regard to a variety’s appearance, shelf-life or other commercial attributes.

What the doyen of American horticulture, Liberty Hyde Bailey, said early in the last century about apples applies equally well today: “Why do we need so many kinds . . .? Because there are so many folks. A person has the right to gratify his legitimate tastes . . . (and) should be accorded that privilege.”