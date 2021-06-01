Investigators seek cause of ultralight crash that killed pilot May 28

STONEVILLE — The pilot of an ultra-light experimental airplane died when his plane crashed Thursday evening during take-off at a rural airstrip here, authorities said.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are expected to have a preliminary report on the cause of the accident in about one week, but a definitive ruling on the cause will come months late, investigators said.

Federal and local authorities have not released the name of the pilot.

Known as an Early Bird Jenny, the plane attempted take off from Shiloh Airport at 2691 Settle Bridge Road, crashed and caught fire in trees. Emergency workers said the pilot was the sole passenger.

Witnesses told authorities the single-engine amateur kit plane climbed about 100 feet before plummeting.

Shiloh Airport authorities said the pilot had made a few recent flights in the aircraft and was seeking to increase his flying hours.