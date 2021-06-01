Investigators seek cause of ultralight crash that killed pilot May 28

STONEVILLE — The pilot of an ultra-light experimental airplane died when his plane crashed Thursday evening during take-off at a rural airstrip here, authorities said.
Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are expected to have a preliminary report on the cause of the accident in about one week, but a definitive ruling on the cause will come months late, investigators said.
Federal and local authorities have not released the name of the pilot.
Known as an Early Bird Jenny, the plane attempted take off from Shiloh Airport at 2691 Settle Bridge Road, crashed and caught fire in trees. Emergency workers said the pilot was the sole passenger.
Witnesses told authorities the single-engine amateur kit plane climbed about 100 feet before plummeting.
Shiloh Airport authorities said the pilot had made a few recent flights in the aircraft and was seeking to increase his flying hours.
The crash marks the second aircraft disaster in Rockingham County within the last month. A Duke Energy helicopter pilot died and two passengers were injured on April 28 when their Bell 429—a twin-engine advanced technology aircraft — fell from the sky on the clear sunny day, just a stone’s throw from Duke’s Dan River Combined Cycle Station in Eden.
The NTSB and FAA are continuing investigations of the crash that occurred while the Duke crew was performing a routine aerial survey of power lines.
Pilot Christopher Shane Keebler of Enterprise, Ala., was a military veteran and longtime Duke pilot who had recorded thousands of flight hours before the fiery crash.
The Early Bird Jenny, produced by the Early Bird Aircraft Co. of Erie, Colorado, is known as a homebuilt aircraft made for amateur construction from kits.
The biplane-style aircraft is a small scale replica of the Curtiss JN-4 Jenny biplane flown during World War I. It has a maximum airspeed of about 70 m.p.h. and weighs about 420 pounds empty, according to manufacturer specifications.
Designed for a single passenger, the open cockpit craft takes an estimated 500 hours to construct, according to Early Bird manufacturing manuals.
In 1998, the manufacturer of the Early Bird Jenny reported having sold 53 kits and said 24 completed planes were flying, according to Aerocrafter magazine.