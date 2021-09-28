‘It is a plague’: N.C. conservative political leaders again target critical race theory

Proponents of the theory say it illuminates the impacts of systemic racism, but North Carolina’s conservative political leaders and organizers pushed back against that notion, arguing instead the theory was being widely taught in classrooms and was harmful for young children to learn.

“It’s not you that have brought racism into America today, it’s the liberals that have turned us into the most liberal time, and the most racist time in our nation in the last 50 years,” said Chris Hughes, chairman of the Citizens for America Foundation. “They’ve injected something into our culture, into our churches, into our seminaries, into our public schools, called critical race theory.”

“If you don’t know about critical race theory, you better get educated today, because it is a plague,” Hughes told the audience. “It is destroying our nation. It’s dividing us. It teaches people, particularly our children, to look at the world through one thing, and that’s the lens of skin color.”

Having claimed that critical race theory is being taught in schools, North Carolina Senate Republicans passed House Bill 324, or the “Ensuring Dignity and Nondiscrimination in Schools“ Act in August.