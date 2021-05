It's tick season in the South. Here's how to stay safe.

• "When camping, try to select an area that is not heavily infested with ticks," the N.C. State University Extension said on its website. "You can check for ticks by dragging a piece of white flannel cloth or clothing over the grass and shrubs and then examining it for ticks."

• While outdoors, wear layers and tuck your pants into your socks so ticks don't go up your legs. Other suggestions include walking in the middle of trails and making sure your dogs have tick treatments.

What if you were exposed? Here are some things to keep in mind, according to experts.

• If you think you may have encountered ticks, take a shower as soon as you get home.

• Check for ticks on your body, clothes and outdoor gear.

• If you see a tick on your body, use tweezers to take it off right away. Then, clean your hands and the exposed area with soap and water or rubbing alcohol.

"Even after being bitten, it takes several hours for the tick to transmit the pathogen," the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said on its website. "Prompt removal can greatly reduce your chances of becoming ill."