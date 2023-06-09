WENTWORTH — District Court Judge Chris Freeman recently announced that he will run for a position on the North Carolina Court of Appeals in the 2024 election.

Freeman, 45, is currently serving his third term as judge for District 17A which oversees Rockingham and Caswell counties, according the a news release from his office.

From January 2007 until his election to the court in 2014, Freeman, a Republican, served as an assistant district attorney for District 17A.

Freeman joined the United States Air Force in 2013. He previously served as a first lieutenant for the military branch's Judge Advocate General (JAG) Reserves.

“I am excited to announce that I will be running for the North Carolina Court of Appeals,” Freeman said in the release.

“It has been an honor to serve the people of Rockingham and Caswell Counties, and I look forward to bringing my conservative judicial philosophy to the appellate court.”

Freeman attends Osborne Baptist Church in Eden, is a member of the Eden Kiwanis Club and serves as a board member for the Betsy Jeff-Penn 4H Center and the United Way of Rockingham County.

A North Carolina native, Freeman grew up in Asheboro where he graduated from high school. He earned a bachelor of science degree in Business Administration from High Point University and attended law school at Regent University.

“I consider it an honor to serve my county and my country – I have been blessed to have been in a position of service for seventeen years,'' Freeman said in the release. "I look forward to serving all the citizens of North Carolina as a Court of Appeals judge.”