Karl Schleunes, retired UNCG professor and Holocaust expert, dies at 84

Auschwitz was a complex of concentration and extermination camps operated by Nazi Germany. Between 1941 and 1945, Nazi Germany and its collaborators systematically murdered six million Jews across German-occupied Europe.

At UNCG, he taught courses on German history and on the Holocaust.

“My ‘wrestling with the Holocaust’ has taken me through more than 20 years of teaching a course on the subject and many more as a scholar attempting to understand how it could have happened,” Schleunes wrote in an essay abstract that appears on the Springer.com publishing company website.

He went on to publish two more books.

At Greensboro College, an annual lecture — which bears his name — focuses on the Holocaust and genocide.

Rabbi Fred Guttman of Temple Emanuel expressed the sorrow of the temple and the Jewish community and condolences to Brenda Schleunes on her Facebook page.