Lawsuit: Officer, nurse ignored signs inmate was in medical distress. John Neville died after being restrained at Forsyth jail.

A federal lawsuit filed Sept. 28 alleges that detention officers at Forsyth County's jail not only pinned John Neville in a prone position that ultimately led to his death but also that he was denied use of an inhaler for his asthma and that officials ignored repeated signs that he was in medical distress.

According to the lawsuit, despite Neville having displayed clear signs of a medical emergency, detention and medical officials at the jail failed to take Neville to the hospital for more than an hour. The lawsuit says that a sheriff's deputy gave a written note to EMS after Neville arrived at the hospital, asking to be informed in the event of Neville's death and whether an autopsy would be performed.

John Elliott Neville, 56, of Greensboro, died on Dec. 4, 2019 at what is now known as Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem. Five former detention officers — Lavette Maria Williams, Edward Joseph Roussel, Sarah Elizabeth Poole, Christopher Bryan Stamper and Antonio Maurice Woodley — and nurse Michelle Heughins have all been charged with involuntary manslaughter. No trial date has been set.