MADISON — Lucy Jones seems a little like a super human.

At 18, her list of accomplishments over the past 12 years is dizzying, to say the least.

The recent McMichael High School graduate counts among her landmark achievements, an acceptance letter from Harvard University, one of the few ever to land in a Rockingham County mail box.

Local folks know Jones well as the cheerful blonde waitress at Airport Drive-In restaurant on Ayersville Road, the establishment owned by Jones’s grandmother and champion, Karen Shaffer Stewart of Madison.

It was Stewart who introduced Jones to reading at a very young age, taking her by the hand to the Madison-Mayodan Public Library to choose favorite books.

Reading is still central to Jones’s daily life. And she credits it for preparing her for academic success. “I love to immerse myself in a book and escape from reality into the story, she said. “And I love to read books with dual perspectives because reading allows you to see both points of view.’’

On a recent summer afternoon, Jones poured coffee for regulars and caught them up on her plans to attend University of North Carolina at Wilmington in the fall.

The college, one of 19 that accepted the stellar student, offered her a full scholarship and she said she plans to double major in biology and exercise science there to lay the groundwork for becoming a physician’s assistant. UNCW recognized Jones as a SOAR ambassador and a distinguished merit scholar.

You see, like many of Jones’s endeavors, applying to Harvard was something of a test, said Jones, chuckling at how a favorite television show inspired her to approach the Big Ivy.

“I wanted to apply to Harvard just because of the “Gilmore Girls,’’ Jones said of the hit series which features a teen girl as a main character who earns entry to the school’s hallowed halls where the acceptance rate is a highly competetive 4%.

“I got a phone call from a student who went to Harvard. She was from Tennessee, and then I did an interview on Zoom,’’ said Jones, one of 1,600 chosen from the prestigious school’s 16,000 applications.

The Taylor Swift fan was clothes shopping at Marshall’s in Greensboro and talking with her best friend, Harper Sedlock of Madison, when the big news from Boston came in, said Jones, the daughter of Kela Stewart of Madison and Jonathan Jones of Mayodan.

“It came through on my cell phone,’’ she said. “I got into Harvard. I said I had to call my Mama.’’

Even with financial aid, Harvard tuition would not be manageable, Jones explained. And she said she’s delighted to be going to Wilmington where she has family and the beauty of the coast.

A formidable list

Consider all of Jones’s participation in academics and extracurriculars: McMichael High School Student Body President, National BETA Club president, National Honors Society president, Interact Club co-president, Book Club co-president, Kitty Hawk Air Commander, JROTC Stellar Xplorers Commander, member of Congress of Future Medical Leaders, representative of National Youth Leadership Forum on Medicine, SADD Club treasurer, member of Juniorettes, member of Mu Alpha Theta, Stoneville Youth Town Council co-chair, first commander of Junior ROTC Unit for 2022-2023 school year, member of Duke Talent Identification Program, recipient of the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award, member of McMichael sports teams including: Varsity Tennis Team, Varsity Swim Team, Varsity Golf Team.

While shouldering all of her responsibilities, which included working part time at her grandmother’s restaurant, Jones maintained a GPA of 4.625, taking primarily online college courses and AP classes, she said.

By summer’s end in fact, she will have completed her associate’s degree through Rockingham Community College.

Nurturing her love of medicine

Medicine has fascinated Jones since she watched her relatives go through challenging recoveries, she said.

“I knew I wanted to after my nana had knee surgery. The physical therapist came to the house and let me watch and I asked all kinds of questions,’’ said Jones, who says she is not put off by blood, gore or wound care. Her father had a wreck and his recovery gave her insight into caregiving, as well, she said.

So as part of her preparation for college, Jones made medical volunteer work a priority and asked for special work as a medical intern. She was able to carve her own niche at the hospital and earned the trust to observe surgeries from the operating rooms at UNC Rockingham Health Care for the past four years, she said.

“I’ve seen a hysterectomy, an appendectomy, knee repairs, toe removals and laporoscopic surgeries,’’ Jones said.

As further immersion in medical study, Jones completed the Nursing Fundamentals program at McMichael and earned her Nurse Aide 1 certification this year.

She is also enrolled in a pharmacy technician program.

Once she enters PA school, she wants to focus on behavioral health as a specialty, Jones said.

Active in Air Force JROTC, she has been decorated with many of the program’s ribbons for excellence, as well as national awards.

Major Andy Mercer of the program has been a very important mentor to Jones, she explained.

“I try to be a leader,’’ she said. “It takes a good leader to make you want to be a good leader, and I wanted to follow Maj. Mercer’s qualities.’’

Giving Back

Volunteering in the community has also been a high priority for her, Jones said. She gave her time to Lot 2540 in Mayodan, the Rockingham County Animal Shelter and several local nursing homes.

Along the way down the path to success, her family has helped Jones triumph, giving her confidence and helping her find resources to conquer financial blockades.

“My whole family has a “let’s find a way’’ attitude,’’ Jones said, smiling.

Her advice to other students: “Make the most of any opportunity ... and make changes that will help those around you.’’