Local Capitol riots defendant seeks counsel

A Trinity man charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol has not yet replaced the lawyer he fired, but his former girlfriend pleaded guilty Thursday to illegally entering the Capitol.

Bradley Stuart Bennett, 42, who is charged with six crimes, including one felony, fired his attorney in December. In a videoconference Feb. 3, Bennett told Judge James Boasberg of U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia that he is close to hiring a new lawyer.

"I've talked to a number of individuals who can't take this on, for various reasons," Bennett said.

Boasberg asked whether Bennett thought he would have one within two weeks. Bennett replied that he could, so Boasberg set a Feb. 16 hearing for an update on Bennett's case. Bennett is at home while awaiting trial and is required to keep in touch with a probation officer but is allowed to travel the state for work and personal business.

Immediately following Bennett's short hearing, Boasberg accepted a plea bargain by Elizabeth Rose Williams, 32, of Kerrville, Texas. Williams and Bennett were together at the Capitol and both entered the building after rioters broke in, federal prosecutors contend.