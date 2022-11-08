Lucky Stroke: Historic Lucky Strike plant is repurposed as e-commerce hub

REIDSVILLE — E-commerce businesses now live where millions of Lucky Strike cigarettes once rolled off of conveyor belts.

Ascendency Ventures, an e-commerce business group backed by Virginia investors, bought this city's historic million square-foot Lucky Strike Facility at 301 N. Scales Street in May with hopes of revitalizing the space with modern enterprises.

On Nov. 4, Ascendency hosted a ribbon cutting and ceremonial reopening of the 130-year-old former Commonwealth Tobacco Company cigarette plant, and showed the community their plans.

Ascendency's mission is to pump up Reidsville's economy and replace lost manufacturing jobs by bringing new e-commerce, logistics and technology-enabled jobs to the LSF building's offices, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Department of Economic Development.

To date, the LSF project has seen a total of $8.5 million invested in the Triad region and the creation of more than 50 with the promise of 50 more to come, the release said.

“We are ecstatic to see the Lucky Strike Facility preserved and reused in such an innovative way,” said Director of Rockingham County Economic Development Leigh Cockram. “The jobs and wages the revitalization of this building has created and will continue to bring to our area, are an integral piece to a prosperous economy in Rockingham County.”

LSF is led by Evans Richards, CEO of reVend, LLC, which runs the overall e-commerce ecosystem at LSF and is a partner of Ascendency Ventures.

Coren Seglem is a partner of Ascendency Ventures and CEO of LSF. Tuan Ho is a founding partner in Lucky Storage and heads up technology initiatives at LSF.

LSF currently houses several tenants, including reVend, LLC, which specializes in direct-to-consumer third-party logistics services; Warehouse Republic, a Texas-based third-party logistics provider; and Lucky Storage, a decentralized cloud storage provider for university and research institutions. Several more tenants are expected to move into the facility soon, owners said.

Ecommerce, Fulfillment and Logistics

The principals of Ascendency also head eVend, LLC, a direct-to-consumer marketplace; and Dreadnought Logistics, a specialized motor carrier.

Warehouse Republic is a full-service third-party logistics business that focuses on business-to-business, reverse logistics, and special needs projects. The company specializes in serving customers that require omni-channel marketplace warehousing solutions. To date, the business has created seven jobs and anticipates offering 15-20 more with average pay of nearly three times minimum wage, the release said.

Technology Initiatives

Lucky Storage has already begun university and research data storage operations for its initial clients the Shoah Foundation and Starling Lab, a collaboration between University of Southern California and Stanford University.

More information on Lucky Storage can be found here: https://hub.filecoin.io/case-study-luckystorage.