High school students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools can expect to see metal detectors used more frequently in their buildings when they return from spring break on April 11.

The school system announced Tuesday that will transport some of its metal detectors in middle schools to high schools as part of an effort to increase efficiency.

Moving hundreds of students through metal detectors requires several staff members and can take up to 90 minutes.

The school district hopes that with more metal detectors at each high school, it can cut that time in half, said Jonathan Wilson, the chief program officer of safety and security for the school system

“We’re going to ask for some patience from students and parents because there’s a learning curve for us. Not only are we training our staff on how to run metal detectors, it’s something that teachers are not typically prepared to do,” Wilson said. “I don’t think they teach metal detection and searching bags in education classes. But we’re going to teach our staff how to do that, and we’re going to get better at it.”

The metal detectors will be used randomly and their use will not be announced, he said. In some cases, principals will decide when to use them and in other cases, the school district may randomly selected a school.

The increased use in metal detectors is not prompted by any one event and does not mean that there is an increased threat for violence at schools, he said.

Last week, a Winston-Salem Prep student took a gun to school and carried it with him to a field trip at Forsyth Technical Community College, resulting in an hours’ long lockdown and a massive law enforcement presence.

The student, Shannon Howard James Pitts, shot himself in the hand, according to police.

The school district long ago planned to use more of its 73 walk-through metal detectors at high schools, Wilson said.

“What you’re seeing is an evolution of our safety plan,” Wilson said. “This is not to alarm anyone.”

The money for the metal detectors came from a $322,000 grant from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s Center for School Safety that was awarded last year. One or two portable metal detectors were given to each middle and high school in the district.

Many of the middle-school metal detectors will now be sent to high schools. They can be easily moved back to middle schools if needed, Wilson said.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Jr., applauded the move.

“I’m glad they are increasing the random metal detector checks. My hope and prayer is that it becomes an everyday thing at every school. We are talking about the safety of our students, of assets we cannot replace.

“Our schools should be safe havens for our students and our teachers. The question now is not ‘if it will happen’ but ‘when it will happen’. We are past the time of simply being reactive and must now be proactive and preventive.”

Metal detectors have been used at sporting events and other extracurricular events routinely this year. Some high schools have also occasionally used them, but many schools have not used them at all.

The school district has confiscated five firearms this year, but none came about as a result of metal detectors, according to school spokesman Brent Campbell.

At Tuesday’s news conference, the school district showed how the metal detectors may be used at Walkertown High School, which has three main entrances – for bus riders, car riders and people who drive to school.

Staff members will be at each of the main entrance as well as other points of entry to make sure students are entering the school through side doors, said Principal Misty Walker.

A staff member may also be with students outside of the entrance to calm any nerves, she said.

“It’s a major undertaking,” Walker said of moving 720 students through the five metal detectors that it now has. Previously, the school had two metal detectors.

She said she plans to have an ongoing conversation with the school community about the metal detectors.

By using the metal detectors more, the school district will be able to make tweaks to make sure students move through them quickly.

For example, students might want to put anything that might trigger the metal detector in a clear plastic bag. They can pull out that bag, give it to a staff member and walk through the metal detector with their book bag. That’s a much less time-consuming practice than having a staff member rifle through a student’s backpack.

So far this year, no guns have been found as a result of metal detectors at school, although pocket knives, vape pens and a set of brass knuckles have been confiscated.

Wilson said the metal detectors are one part of the school district’s overall security plan. The school district has surveillance cameras on every campus, access controls on doors and 46 school resource officers among other safety features.

“If we use a multilayered approach, we feel like we’re in a much better position than putting all of our eggs in one basket,” Wilson said.