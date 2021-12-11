More bonuses on the way for North Carolina’s state workers by the holidays

Tens of thousands of North Carolina state employees will see an extra $1,000 in their paychecks on Dec. 21, in time for the holidays.

And now the state says some state employees will see an additional $500 bonus in that paycheck, too.

The $500 bonuses are able to be added because Gov. Roy Cooper signed what is known as the budget technical corrections bill into law Dec. 6, the Office of State Human Resources said last week. The state budget that the legislature passed and Cooper signed last month included a series of raises and bonuses for state employees and teachers.

Here’s who gets the additional $500 bonus in their Dec. 21 paycheck:

Employees earning less than $75,000.

Law enforcement officers.

Workers in the Department of Public Safety, Correction and Juvenile Justice with job duties requiring frequent in-person contact.

Department of Health and Human Services workers in 24-hour residential or treatment facilities.

What about education bonuses?