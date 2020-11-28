More farmworker women are bringing their children to work during the pandemic

Migrant women in other industries said they’re also struggling to find care for their children while working.

“It’s been very scary and difficult,” said Jessica, 50, who cares for her 14-year-old son and a 5-year-old nephew in addition to working at a meat processing plant in Mount Olive. Like Olga, she requested only her first name be published. “In the past, it used to not be like that. But now, an adult needs to always be there now that they’re going to school online.”

Still, as people who have long endured few labor protections, tenuous working conditions, and little financial or health care assistance from the country in which they work, migrant farmworker women are resourceful.

Many are relying on informal networks of support to share the burden of care.

“There were days where this other woman [in the field] would take care of her as well,” said Olga.

Of the around 20 people in her pumpkin patch, she said, three were women. It’s not clear if this other farmworker lost wages while watching Aracely.

“It’s very scary, and it’s very difficult because we are trying to kind of rotate in our shifts so our kids don’t have to leave our network, our homes,” said Jessica, who said she and her sister are coordinating their work schedules for this effort. “So one week we’ll work this, another we’ll work this, kind of keeping it in the close-knit community. It’s been really hard to find other people to take care of our kids. So we’re doing it within ourselves.”