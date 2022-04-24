Mountain staff announces 2022 Grandfather Presents Speaker Series

LINVILLE, N.C. – Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that operates the Grandfather Mountain nature park in Linville, N.C., is pleased to announce the 2022 Grandfather Presents speaker series lineup.

“This year we will welcome a dynamic lineup of educators, adventurers and advocates who make it their life’s mission to highlight the challenges, opportunities and good work happening around nature and conservation,” said Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation President Jesse Pope. “We look forward to hosting event guests for these energizing conversations and giving them the opportunity to be some of the first folks to explore the new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery.”

The Grandfather Presents speaker series consists of Thursday night events with internationally and nationally known presenters focused on conservation, nature and outdoor adventure. Saturday afternoon presenters focus on conservation issues and initiatives on a local or regional scale.

The 2022 Grandfather Presents schedule:

Rick Ridgeway | Thursday, July 14

Outdoor adventurer, writer and advocate

For 15 years, Rick Ridgeway was a VP at Patagonia developing environmental and sustainability initiatives. In addition, Ridgeway is recognized as one of the world’s foremost mountaineers. With three companions, he was the first American to summit K2, and he has done other significant climbs and explorations on all continents. He has written seven books, and National Geographic honored him with its “Lifetime Achievement in Adventure” award. Today, he serves on six boards of conservation organizations and has returned to his passion for writing. His memoir “Life Lived Wild” was released in October 2021. Tickets go on sale June 6.

Tracy Swartout | Saturday, July 30

“Protecting the Parkway: The ‘Forever’ Business”

Tracy Swartout is a native of the Carolinas, and began her job as Superintendent for the Blue Ridge Parkway during the summer of 2021. Swartout, who has worked for the National Park Service for over 22 years, has served in National Park leadership roles across the country, including nine years at Mount Rainier National Park, where she worked most recently. Superintendent Swartout’s presentation will share some of the critical challenges facing the Blue Ridge Parkway as it approaches its 100th anniversary in 2035. She will discuss how the Parkway works with important partners, communities and stakeholders across V.A. and N.C. to plan for the future of this All-American Road.

Reserve Your Spot: June 30

Ginger Zee | Thursday, Aug. 4

Chief meteorologist and managing editor of the climate unit at ABC News

Ginger Zee covers the nation’s weather headlines on “Good Morning America” and across all ABC News broadcasts and digital platforms. Zee has covered almost every major weather event and dozens of historic storms for the past fifteen years—from Hurricane Katrina to Hurricane Sandy and Michael; from the Australian wildfires to the climate’s impact on Victoria Falls, Africa; and the aftermath of tornadoes all over the United States. In March 2020, Zee was inducted into the Weather Hall of Fame in Oklahoma. She is the author of “Natural Disaster: I Cover Them. I Am One” and “A Little Closer to Home: How I Found the Calm After the Storm,” that debuted January 2022. Zee also narrated a weather and climate video that will be part of the new Weather and Climate Exhibit at Grandfather Mountain’s Wilson Center for Nature Discovery.

Tickets on sale: June 24

Charlie Brady | Saturday, Aug. 13

“Strategically Protecting Land to Ensure Access to Natural Places for Everyone”

Charlie Brady, a native of northwest North Carolina, became Executive Director of Blue Ridge Conservancy in 2017. Blue Ridge Conservancy is a private, non-profit organization that has protected over 23,000 acres in Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Mitchell, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey Counties in western N.C. In addition to protecting working farmland, BRC’s efforts have resulted in the creation of state natural areas like Beech Creek Bog, Bear Paw and Bullhead Mountain. Charlie has served on the Environmental Management Commission for the State of North Carolina, North Carolina State Parks Board, Foothills Conservancy Board of Trustees, Trout Unlimited National Board, as well as on numerous local and regional non-profit boards.

Reserve Your Spot: July 11

Andy Hill | Saturday, September 17

“Watauga River Conservation: Emerging, Innovative Solutions”

Andy Hill, the MountainTrue High Country Regional Director and Watauga Riverkeeper, has a passion for clean, cold, fishable, drinkable and swimmable water. As a long-time fly fisherman, educator and guide, he is intimately familiar with our watershed from the headwaters to the tailwater and is passionate about protecting the places we love. MountainTrue is an environmental advocacy organization serving the Southern Blue Ridge with four regional offices and home to four Riverkeeper programs. The organization champions resilient forests, clean waters and healthy communities in the Southern Blue Ridge. Hill’s presentation will focus on the ecology of the Watauga River, its biodiversity, threats and solutions.

Reserve Your Spot: Aug. 15

Conor Knighton |Thursday, Sept. 29

“CBS Sunday Morning” correspondent and author

Conor Knighton’s debut nonfiction book, “Leave Only Footprints: My Acadia-to-Zion Journey through Every National Park” was recently certified as New York Times bestseller. A behind-the-scenery account of the year Knighton spent visiting America’s national parks, the book features fascinating tidbits about our parks’ past and reflections on their fragile future. Knighton is the creator and producer of “On the Trail,” a series of “CBS Sunday Morning” stories on the national parks. He is also the creator of “Island Hopping,” an on-going series of “Sunday Morning” segments set on islands all across the world, from St. Pierre to the Seychelles. Knighton recently won his third Daytime Emmy as part of the “Sunday Morning” team.

Tickets on sale: Aug. 24

Tickets and More Information

Tickets to Thursday night Grandfather Presents events will be $50 per person. These special nighttime events will include drinks, light bites and the opportunity to experience Grandfather Mountain’s new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Wilson Center, opening in June, nearly doubles the size of Grandfather Mountain’s original Nature Museum with 10,000 feet of education space, including state-of-the-art museum exhibits, three classrooms, an ADA-accessible theater and outdoor learning spaces.

Thursday night presentations are from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Book signing opportunities with the speaker follow each presentation and last until 8 p.m.

Saturday Grandfather Presents presentations will be included in park admission. Those planning to attend are encouraged to reserve a seat in advance for the event, as well as park admission for the day. The presentation will occur at the Wilson Center from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., with opportunities to interact with the day’s speaker 30 minutes prior to and after the event.

Members of Grandfather Mountain’s Bridge Club (the park’s annual membership program) will be able to purchase the “Grandfather Presents Series Pass” that includes access to all six Grandfather Presents events at the discounted rate of $120 per person. The “Grandfather Presents Pro Series Pass” will also include VIP events with each Thursday night speaker prior to their presentation and has a cost of $200/person. The series passes will be on sale to Bridge Club members May 1 to June 3.

For more information on the Grandfather Presents Speaker Series, please visit www.grandfather.com/grandfather-presents. To learn more about Grandfather Mountain and the organization’s Bridge Club annual membership program please visit www.grandfather.com.