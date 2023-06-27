The 2023 Municipal Elections Map has been posted on the N.C. State Board of Elections website for the upcoming election, visit: https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election#municipal_elections_map

2023 MUNICIPAL ELECTION, Rockingham County.

The municipal election will be held Nov. 7. Rockingham County has six municipalties that will hold elections this year.

CANDIDATE FILING

Filing Dates: July 7 at noon through July 21 at noon.

Candidate Withdrawal Deadline:

July 18, 5 p.m.

Filing Fees: Filing fees for municipal offices are $10 and should be paid in cash, by check or by money order. Business or corporate checks are not accepted.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Oct. 6 - Absentee ballots available

Oct. 8 - Residency deadline

Oct. 13 - Voter registration deadline (forms must be postmarked by this date)

Oct. 19 - Nov. 4 - One-Stop (Early) Voting

Oct. 31 - Last day to request an absentee ballot

Nov. 7, 5 p.m. - Hand delivered absentee ballots due at the Board of Elections Office.

Nov. 7 Municipal Election (polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.)

Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. County Canvass.

MUNICIPAL ELECTION ELIGIBILITY

Not all voters are eligible to vote in this year's municipal election. Many Rockingham County voters live in unincorporated areas, meaning they do not reside in a municipality.

The easiest way to determine if you live within a municipality is to look up your voter record. If you have something listed for Municipality, then you are eligible to vote in this year's municipal election.

VOTER RESIDENCY REQUIREMENTS

An incorrect belief is that anyone who owns property in a municipality or county or pays taxes to it has the right to vote there. The reality is that a person needs to establish that location as their permanent residence in order to be eligible to vote there.

A person registering to vote must have, by the time of the election, resided in that municipality or county for at least 30 days with the intent to make that location a permanent place of residence.

Staff of the North Carolina State Board of Elections offers the following general opinion: "A person may have an actual abode (residence) in one place, and their permanent established home (domicile) in another. A domicile is the place to which the person intends to return. The law requires all persons to have only one domicile for voting purposes."