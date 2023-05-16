STONEVILLE — Jeff Webster brought some 400 people a joyful soundtrack to the grim years of the pandemic.

The retired Stoneville postmaster of 34 years had played in rock ‘n roll groups on and off for years when COVID-19 erased his band Impact’s slate of gigs in 2020. And the virus wiped pro baseball off TV schedules, stripping Webster of another favorite amusement, he said.

So, the 60-something pianist and singer began looking for inspiration.

“I was on the internet, and I saw Neil Sedaka playing songs on Facebook. So, I sat down one evening at the piano and turned the Facebook recorder on,’’ Webster said.

“I thought this was gonna be a one-time thing, but it grew. People really liked it and wanted me to keep doing it. Never in my wildest dreams did I think this would get the response it did.’’

These days, Webster’s regular Thursday night concerts are broadcast live on Facebook as Jeff’s Jammie Jams, a moniker born from the fact that Webster prefers casual pajama pants when he leads his show, playing piano and singing pop hits from nearly every era and genre.

And between 300-400 people from as far away as Hawaii and France regularly tune in to enjoy the homespun 90 minutes of Webster’s antics and music delivered with heart. “There’ve been times when we had over 1,000 people listening,’’ said Webster, who began playing piano, mostly by ear, at 14.

“Music is just something where people can put aside their differences and find common ground,’’ said Webster, who hosted a live show and lawn party for 50 fans at his home along NC 135 on Saturday in celebration of his three years of broadcasts which number 126.

His wife, Annie, joined in for some numbers as the crowd sang along from lawn chairs, feasting on barbecue and hotdogs.

“I have always wanted that and strived to put a lot of variety and diversity in our show so it reaches a lot of different kinds of people,’’ Webster said. “You may have something by Hank Williams, something by Kiss and a song by Frank Sinatra in between.’’

Webster’s got merch, too. Maroon T-shirts spell out Jeff’s Jammie Jams, “A Jammin’ Community.’’

And folks across Rockingham County talk about this show with their friends, inviting them to the weekly party that often features Webster donning a loud sport coat donated by fans or wacky Elton John shades.

Webster’s 10-year-old black Lab “Nater” makes regular appearances, too, licking his master’s face as he sings and perching on the piano bench.

Jammie Jams has brought joy to Madison’s Kristy and Bones Spencer.

“First of all, the idea that someone would care enough about their friends and neighbors to bring them together, preventing isolation, touches us deeply,’’ Kristy Spencer said of the show’s impact during COVID-19.

“Jeff and his wife Annie have become very dear friends to us, “ Spencer said. “Jeff plays a wonderfully eclectic program each week, sometimes joined by the lovely voice of Annie, that would please any music aficionado. What could possibly be more praiseworthy than that?

Webster has a voice with plenty of mellow and soulful Southern flair.

“I’ve never had a piano lesson in my life,’’ said the singer whose personal favorite bands include Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, Elton John, The Beatles, (Paul McCartney and George Harrison are his faves) the Rolling Stones, George Jones, Hank Williams Sr., Jim Reeves and Dean Martin. “But I had been around the piano a lot, and it seemed to come easy for me.’’

Arranging “mash-ups’’ – medley’s of songs of a similar key – is one of Webster’s favorite performance tricks.

“Don’t let anybody tell you that you can’t play it on piano,’’ he said, citing a broad repertoire he draws from to select about 35 songs per show. One favorite such mash-up features “House of the Rising Sun’’ as the introduction, then two verses of the “Gilligan’s Island’’ theme song, and two verses of “Amazing Grace.’’

“I do sing in my natural voice, and I can do a falsetto. I can also do a decent Willie Nelson,’’ he said with a chortle.

Pleasing your audience is important, and informal polling has shown Webster his listeners’ favorite song is “He Stopped Lovin’ Her Today.’’ Folks also love Webster’s Elvis version of “I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You,’’ he said. After that and in no special order, come crowd pleasers: “My Girl,’’ “Friends in Low Places,’’ “Build Me Up Buttercup,’’ “Let it Be,’’ and “Here Comes The Sun’’ – the very song his daughter chose as the processional for her recent wedding.

It’s not unusual for Webster and his wife to sing duets, like “Islands in The Stream,’’ and “Always.’’

Preparing for each week’s themed show requires practice, and Webster fields about 10 requests per week for songs he has never played before, he said.

“I do practice for two or three hours before the show,’’ he said. “I’m gonna keep on doing it as long as people want to listen.’’