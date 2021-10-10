N.C. community college system president visits RCC

WENTWORTH – Rockingham Community College hosted Thomas Stith III, the new president of the North Carolina Community College System on Sept. 30.
“The transition has been very seamless for me, and part of that is the support that I’ve received throughout the community college system and most specifically Dr. Mark Kinlaw [president of RCC],’’ said Stith, who stepped into his role in mid-January. “(Kinlaw’s) been an individual that you can always call, and he likes to answer ... and has welcomed me to the system and provided valuable insight to me as I embrace this role,” Stith told RCC’s President’s Cabinet, a board made up of the college’s administrators and several staff members.
“At this time in our state’s history, the community college board, now more than ever, is playing a key role, and leaders like Dr. Kinlaw have been very supportive,” Stith said.
Stith defined three pillars he considers the foundational mission of the community college system: to be the first choice for affordable and accessible education, to participate in economic recovery and continued economic growth, and to provide competitive advantage to people within the community colleges.
“Whether you’re a newly-minted high school student or someone mid-career who needs to change careers, with the numerous [university transfer agreements] we have, when you look at the cost of higher education now, the community college system is critically positioned to serve” as first choice, he said.
Stith pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic had hampered enrollment to community colleges nationwide by 11%, while causing a 10% decrease in enrollment in N.C.
“We have some work to do to increase our enrollment,” he said. “As I go around the state, I hear that the community college system is the best-kept secret in North Carolina. People think that’s a compliment, and it’s not,” Stith said. “We need to be the best-known entity in North Carolina because of the opportunities that we provide for individuals.”
The son of parents who started a business school in Durham in 1956, Stitch said he grew up in an environment that valued education.
“I think that’s what our community college system exemplifies now; we are a pathway to opportunity,” he said.
Stith thanked Dr. Kinlaw for his leadership, and thanked faculty, staff and administration for working through the pandemic. “One thing that’s consistent across the state is our passion and commitment to the community college system and providing opportunity to our students,” he said.
Stith said the NCCCS has a reasonable legislative agenda this year with an emphasis on bolstering college faculty and staff salaries.
“Dr. Kinlaw is vice-chair of the Legislative Committee. He brought us right to the end-zone (as past chair),’’ Stith said. “There are some very critical issues— from budget stabilization to IT modernization — and we’re receiving very strong support from our legislature and our governor in [the area of] faculty and staff salaries. If we’re going to recruit – and more importantly, retain top talent, we have to become more competitive. And we’re working to do that. It’s not going to happen in one legislative session. We are working with the President’s Association to pass a three-year strategic plan, and the cornerstone of that is faculty and staff salaries.”
Dr. Kinlaw told Stith, “One of the great needs we have here is the workforce, particularly for large industry. I wanted to build a new Center for Workforce Development, and the source of funds was certainly an issue.”
RCC didn’t have enough NC Connect Bond funds for the $19 million, 41,000-square-foot building, Kinlaw explained. So voters passed a quarter-cent sales tax in 2018, and the RCC began receiving monthly funds in January 2019, to the tune of about $2 million per year.
“It puts this college in a position long term to remain state-of-the-art, keep up with technology ... ,’’ Kinlaw said. “We’ve spent a lot of money on technology infrastructure.”
Stith viewed a slideshow of the architecture plans for RCC’s Center for Workforce Development (which can be viewed at www.rockinghamcc.edu/about/capital-improvements/).
Stith, Kinlaw, and a handful of President’s Cabinet members spent time touring campus.
RCC Business and Industry Liaison Jennifer Lester walked Stith through the Industrial Technologies I building, showcasing machining, robotics and welding labs. English Department Chair Tim Parrish gave a quick tour of the second floor of the Humanities building, which has undergone extensive renovation and is still awaiting the arrival of some furniture. Heading to the Science building, Stith heard summaries of recent lab updates from Science Department Chair Lori French.
At the brand-new Cosmetology lab, President Stith spoke students.
“I want to congratulate you for investing in your future by choosing the excellent community college in North Carolina, where you’re right at home. That’s what we believe too, that when you stay close to home, you invest in your community and help grow it,” he told them.
When Stith asked students why they chose RCC, several stressed proximity and affordability.
“When I was [visiting Edgecombe Community College], they taught me how to cut hair. Who’s going to volunteer to cut my hair?” Stith joked.
Stith continued into the lab space, with program director Gale Gregory.
Nearby in the Whitcomb Student Center, Stith saw students relaxing in The Nest lounge and in the dining hall, and he checked out renovations.
In the Advanced Technology building, Information Technology faculty member Lucien Pere walked Stith through the Cybersecurity Lab. In another lab, faculty member Thomas Knight introduced Stith to students in his Hardware/Software Support class, who were working to figure out how classmates had sabotaged each other’s computers.
“It’s very mischievous,” Stith said, as one student demonstrated everything she had verified was working correctly on her computer.
Emergency Medical Services Program Director Jason Collins led a tour of the Owens Health Sciences Building, where Director of Respiratory Therapy Clinical Education Ruth Underwood helped Stith try his hand at intubation on a mannequin.
“I appreciate what you’re doing, to be committed to prepare the next generation” of respiratory therapists, Stith said to Underwood, a member of RCC’s first graduating Respiratory Therapy class.
Stith also spoke with two RT students, congratulating them on furthering their education and curious about why they chose that program of study. One student turned to RT after lung cancer took her grandfather and emphysema claimed her grandmother’s life, all within a month.
Surgical Technology Program Director Crystal Talley had Stith roll up his sleeves and learn to scrub his hands and arms, then helped him fully suit up in scrubs – a process that also takes two people in real life. Leaning over a mannequin on a surgical table, Talley pointed out internal organs to Stith.
“That’s a very sick gall bladder,” Stith said, holding a discolored fake rubber organ. “It wasn’t my fault!” he added, with a laugh.