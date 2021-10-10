N.C. community college system president visits RCC

“Dr. Kinlaw is vice-chair of the Legislative Committee. He brought us right to the end-zone (as past chair),’’ Stith said. “There are some very critical issues— from budget stabilization to IT modernization — and we’re receiving very strong support from our legislature and our governor in [the area of] faculty and staff salaries. If we’re going to recruit – and more importantly, retain top talent, we have to become more competitive. And we’re working to do that. It’s not going to happen in one legislative session. We are working with the President’s Association to pass a three-year strategic plan, and the cornerstone of that is faculty and staff salaries.”