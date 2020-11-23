N.C. hospitals join others in declaring racism a public health crisis

Vidant began providing those patients with computer tablets they could use to check in with a care manager each day and get some coaching.

"That had a significant impact on reducing readmissions," he said.

And Lawler said researchers at Duke have studied for years how race and other factors outside the hospital affect the likelihood that people with heart failure are readmitted to the hospital.

Duke Health is among the hospital systems that have already spoken out about racial inequality this year. This summer, the hospital system announced its own pledge, which it calls Moments to Movement, "to stand against racism in all its forms, to be self-aware, and to make equitable choices daily."

In August, the UNC Health System appointed its first executive director for health equity to lead an effort to change policies and practices to make the health system more accessible to the communities it aims to serve.

Resolutions declaring racism a public health crisis have not been universally embraced. Bladen County commissioners voted 6-3 against such a declaration earlier this month.