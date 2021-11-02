N.C. restaurant owner wins verdict after recipes are stolen

Three former employees of Eternal Sunshine Café have been found liable for actions that include misappropriation of trade secrets, according to a news release from Wilmington-based litigation firm Reiss & Nutt, PLLC.

Attorney W. Cory Reiss said on the day that owner Michael Pellegrino announced the closing of the Leland location at 117 Village Road N.E. in May, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the three employees deleted recipes for 70 dishes from the restaurant's password protected data.

"It's a bit unusual in terms of a restaurant and a small business, but misappropriation of trade secrets is a common issue," he said. "From the food standpoint, it was important for us to show that the recipes were valuable and were protectable."

The release names Samantha Passwaters Frye, Paul Chris Frye, and Edgar Santos-Cardenas and notes that a New Hanover County jury awarded the restaurant $65,000 in compensation and damages Oct. 28 in the case that involved computer trespass, misappropriation of trade secrets, breach of contract, and civil conspiracy.

Reiss added that Eternal Sunshine's unique and creative approach, and how the recipes were developed as a way for Pellegrino to help grow the business were also critical factors in the case.