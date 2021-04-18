N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority approves more than $3.7 million in funding

Alexander County: An $80,000 grant will support the renovation of a 25,000-square-foot building in Taylorsville that is occupied by Industrial Timber, Inc., a manufacturer of wood furniture frames. The company plans to expand manufacturing operations through this renovation, while creating 10 jobs and investing $1,434,200.

Gaston County: A $140,000 grant will support the renovation of a 116,874-square-foot building in Gastonia that is occupied by Metyx USA, Inc. The company, which manufactures textile fabrics for the wind, construction and auto industries, plans to add an additional line to expand operations. This project is set to create 24 jobs, with an investment of $4,655,000 by the company.

Greene County: A $75,000 grant will support the renovation of a 10,559-square-foot building in Snow Hill that is occupied by Building Envelope Erection Services, Inc. The company, which produces and installs aluminum, glass and other facade components for use in commercial building projects, plans to create nine jobs and invest $873,825 in the project.