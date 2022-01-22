NC man charged in Capitol riot agreed: No guns, no booze. He failed, prosecutors say.

Grant and Samsel “are among those who used violence to set off a chain of events that involved thousands of rioters invading the U.S. Capitol, injuries, deaths, property damage, havoc, and the delay of the certification of a presidential election,” prosecutors wrote in their filing to the judge.

In North Carolina, Grant also found it difficult to follow the law, prosecutors say. In September, before being charged in connection with the Capitol assault, he was charged with DWI and carrying a concealed weapon. After his arrest on the Capitol charges, he twice tested positive for amphetamines, prosecutors say.

On Dec. 7, Garner police answered a 5 a.m. call for a suicide threat at a local restaurant. The officer pulled into the parking lot while Grant was pulling out. Grant waved down the officer. “They probably called on me,” he said, before explaining his role in the “Jan. 6 incident.”

According to Law & Crime, Cooper argued in court Tuesday that Grant had the rifle and ammunition in his car only to get rid of them so he wouldn’t be violating the terms of his release.

Kelly said he did not find the argument credible.