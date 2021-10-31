NC man convicted in 2016 mosque threats charged in another alleged hate crime

Langford served in the military from May 2003 to September 2019, with a tour in Iraq from May 2007 to April 2008, according to U.S. Army Reserve records. He was promoted to the rank of major in 2015, the record states.

In an interview with The Pilot on Friday, Capel, whose father helped integrate Moore County schools and was the first Black person elected to the Southern Pines Town Council, said he felt compelled to report the incident because it was a hate crime.

"I never thought in a million years that I'd still be fighting the same battles that my father and our ancestors fought," Mitchell Capel said.

The Capel family has ties to Fayetteville too.

Felton Capel's contributions to Fayetteville State University were recognized when the newly built Felton J. Capel Arena was named in his honor in 1997.

Capel, who died at age 91 in 2018, had been a volunteer and financial supporter of the historically Black college and served as chairman and member of the FSU Board of Trustees from 1978 to 1987. He was also vice-chairman and member of the FSU Foundation Board of Directors for more than 10 years, according to a profile on the school's website.